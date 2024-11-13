Ranji Trophy | Tamil Nadu has Railways under the cosh with dominant show

Skipper N. Jagadeesan’s decision to field on a sunny day here was vindicated as Tamil Nadu bundled out Railways for 229 in 80.2 overs on day one of their Elite Group-D Ranji Trophy fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Openers Shahrukh Khan and Jagadeesan completed the visitor’s domination by scoring 19 runs in three overs.

While it was Gurjapneet Singh who used the early-morning conditions well, dismissing the Railways openers cheaply, the pick of the visitor’s bowlers was S. Ajith Ram (four for 44).

S.A. Ahuja (52, 99b, 8x4) and Mohammad Saif then played percentage cricket and got their side out of trouble. Ajith Ram broke their 96-run partnership by bowling Ahuja out. It was all TN after that.

Saif (60, 127b, 8x4) went on with his knock alongside B.H. Merai. However, the southpaw’s assured batting stint ended as Sonu Yadav trapped him in front.

Wicketkeeper Jagadeesan instructed Ajith Ram to entice Upendra Yadav with fuller deliveries, and the plan paid off instantly. Upendra lost patience after defending a couple of deliveries and danced down the track for a big one, only to be deceived in flight and getting caught at deep mid-off.

Shivam Chaudhary could only look back in shock as Sonu sent his middle stump for a toss with a length ball that rushed him.

Yuvraj Singh and Merai did engage in a 31-run stand after this, but Ajith Ram struck again as Yuvraj’s forward defence was not good enough to prevent an lbw.

Merai (53, 120b, 7x4), who had shown incredible patience till then, missed a cross-batted shot and was trapped in front off Lakshay Jain.

The lower-order did bulge Railways’ total a bit, but the host will have to bring its best with the ball to claw its way back into the match.

The scores: Railways — 1st innings: Pratham Singh c Pradosh b Gurjapneet 1, Vivek Singh lbw b Gurjapneet 6, S.A. Ahuja b Ajith Ram 52, Mohammad Saif lbw b Sonu 60, B.H. Merai lbw b Lakshay 53, Upendra Yadav c Gurjapneet b Ajith Ram 0, Shivam Chaudhary b Sonu 2, Yuvraj Singh lbw b Ajith Ram 8, Akash Pandey lbw b Lakshay 16, Himanshu Sangwan lbw b Ajith Ram 18, Kunal Yadav (not out) 0; Extras: (b-8, lb-2, nb-2, w-1): 13; Total (in 80.2 overs): 229.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-13, 3-109, 4-135, 5-136, 6-141, 7-172, 8-210, 9-229.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Gurjapneet 15-4-36-2, Sonu 15-4-33-2, Pranav 14-0-55-0, Lakshay 14.2-6-41-2, Vijay Shankar 3-0-10-0, Ajith Ram 19-1-44-4.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Shahrukh Khan (batting) 11, N. Jagadeesan (batting) 8; Total (for no loss in 3 overs): 19.

Railways bowling: Himanshu 2-0-11-0, Kunal 1-0-8-0.