Ranji Trophy | Tamil Nadu manages to take a slender first-innings lead against Goa

Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan and Vijay Shankar score half-centuries; offie Redkar picks up five wickets while left-arm spinner Misal claims four

February 03, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - PORVORIM

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Stars of the day: Pradosh Ranjan and Jagadeesan added 98 runs for the second wicket | Photo Credit: S. Prasanna Venkatesan

Opener N. Jagadeesan (75, 153b, 3x4), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (71, 134b, 10x4), and Vijay Shankar (54, 98b, 5x4, 1x6) struck half-centuries to help Tamil Nadu score 273 against Goa on day two of the elite Group-C match in the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy at the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) Academy ground here on Saturday. The hosts managed to take a small lead of 32 runs.

Off-spinner Mohit Redkar starred with five for 70 for Goa while left-arm spinner Darshan Misal claimed four for 77.

Redkar helped Goa restrict TN’s lead. | Photo Credit: S. Prasanna Venkatesan

The first session was largely uneventful and was marked by the 98-run second-wicket partnership between Jagadeesan and Pradosh.

Jagadeesan’s innings wasn’t as flamboyant as his last two innings and briefly he seemed uncomfortable facing medium-pacer Deepraj Gaonkar. It seemed the batters didn’t take an easy single off Gaonkar once for Pradosh to remain on strike.

Just like Arjun Tendulkar on Friday, Lakshay Garg too picked up a wicket off a no-ball. That too of the in-form Jagadeesan, who had just brought up his half-century, caught behind down the leg-side just before lunch.

After lunch, the ball seemed to keep low for spinners at times and Jagadeesan missed one such to be bowled off Misal. Later, Redkar bowled Pradosh through the gate.

B. Indrajith was lucky when he was dropped on 10 off Misal by Manthan Khutkar at silly mid-off. After tea, Indrajith was the first wicket to fall, leg- before.

Tamil Nadu then lost four wickets for a mere five runs. Left-hander Boopathi Vaishna Kumar was caught by Gaonkar at gully off Redkar, who returned to strike twice in his next over. He had M. Mohammed, going for a cut, bowled with a sharp turner and Ajith Ram caught by Gaonkar at gully a ball later. In between, Sai Kishore was run-out.

Vijay Shankar brought up his fifty with a straight six off Redkar. He was the last wicket to fall, his slog sweep off Redkar was taken by Siddharth on the deep square-leg fence.

The scores:

Goa — 1st innings: 241.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: S. Lokeshwar c Khutkar b Misal 25, N. Jagadeesan b Misal 75, Pradosh Ranjan Paul b Redkar 71, B. Indrajith lbw b Misal 24, Vijay Shankar c Siddharth b Redkar 54, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar c Gaonkar b Redkar 0, R. Sai Kishore run out 1, M. Mohammed b Redkar 0, S. Ajith Ram c Gaonkar b Redkar 0, Sandeep Warrier c Gaonkar b Misal 5, Kuldeep Sen (not out) 1; Extras (b-4, lb-6, nb-7): 17; Total (in 90.2 overs): 273.

Fall of wickets: 1-57, 2-155, 3-195, 4-235, 5-236, 6-239, 7-240, 8-240, 9-257.

Goa bowling: Arjun 10-0-52-0, Heramb 8-4-12-0, Garg 8-1-30-0, Misal 31-5-77-4, Gaonkar 11-1-22-0, Redkar 22.2-3-70-5.

Goa — 2nd innings: Suyash Prabhudessai (batting) 3, Ishaan Gadekar (batting) 7; Total (for no loss in 4 overs): 10.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Sai Kishore 2-0-9-0, Warrier 1-1-0-0, Pradosh 1-0-1-0.

