Ranji Trophy | Shubham’s five-for leads Chhattisgarh’s hunt for an outright win

Updated - October 28, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Coimbatore

The leg-spinner’s efforts help the visitor gain a 241-run first-innings lead; Tamil Nadu is at 71 for one in its second innings at the end of day three and needs to score another 170 runs to make Khare’s men bat again

S. Dipak Ragav

Got you! Shubham gets past Sonu Yadav’s defence. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Leg-spinner Shubham Agrawal (five for 62) spun a web around the Tamil Nadu batters and bowled Chhattisgarh into a commanding position on day three of the third-round Ranji Trophy encounter at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Monday.

In reply to Chhattisgarh’s 500, TN folded out for 259 in its first innings as Shubham ran through the host’s middle-and-lower-order.

Having secured a 241-run first-innings lead, the visitor enforced the follow-on and is well-placed to press for an outright win on the final day. At stumps, TN was 71 for one in its second essay and needs another 170 runs to make the opponent bat again.

In the morning session, skipper N. Jagadeesan (49) and nightwatchman S. Ajith Ram looked assured, getting boundaries regularly during their 73-run second-wicket partnership.

However, Ajith Ram’s misguided lofted shot off left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal brought upon his downfall, with Ravi Kiran taking a brilliant catch running back from mid-on before Jagadeesan was caught behind off Ashish Chouhan.

After lunch, Amandeep Khare’s men seized control of the game when Shubham had the well-set Vijay Shankar edging one to slip. The leggie used his variations well and bowled tight lines, keeping the batters guessing.

From 143 for six, M. Shahrukh Khan (50) and C. Andre Siddharth (55 n.o.) steadied things, forging a 96-run stand. The 18-year-old Andre was the best TN batter on the day and continued his good touch in the second innings. He was solid in defence and used his long reach to get fully forward while also using his feet well when he went aerial.

Chhattisgarh bowler Shubham celebrates with team members after taking a wicket against Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Just as the southern side looked to be turning the tide, Shubham delivered a crucial breakthrough by trapping Shahrukh leg-before with a delivery that skidded off the surface.

He quickly ran through the tail, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul as the home team lost its last four wickets for 20 runs in six overs.

The scores: Chhattisgarh – 1st innings: 500

Tamil Nadu – 1st innings: S. Lokeshwar lbw b Butte 7, N. Jagadeesan c Eknath b Ashish 49, S. Ajith Ram c Kiran b Mandal 34, Vijay Shankar c Anuj b Shubham 32, Pradosh Ranjan Paul b Butte 8, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar c Shubham b Butte 13, M. Shahrukh Khan lbw b Shubham 50, C. Andre Siddharth (not out) 55, R. Sonu Yadav b Shubham 1, M. Mohammed lbw b Shubham 6, M. Siddharth lbw b Shubham 0, Extras (b-2, lb-2): 4; Total (in 77.2 overs): 259.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-85, 3-91, 4-121, 5-143, 6-143, 7-239, 8-241, 9-255.

Chhattisgarh bowling: Kiran 10-3-26-0, Mandal 22-3-67-1, Butte 19-1-66-3, Shubham 18.2-0-62-5, Ashish 7-0-34-1, Sanjeet 1-1-0-0.

Tamil Nadu - 2nd innings: S. Lokeshwar lbw b Mandal 6, N. Jagadeesan (batting) 28, C. Andre Siddharth (batting) 36; Extras (w-1): 1; Total (for one wkt. in 16 overs): 71.

Fall of wicket: 1-7.

Chhattisgarh bowling: Ashish 4-0-26-0, Mandal 5-1-17-1, Kiran 2-0-8-0, Butte 2-0-13-0, Shubham 3-0-7-0.

