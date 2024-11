Ranji Trophy | Powerful Tamil Nadu holds all the aces against Assam

A strong Tamil Nadu team will aim to return to winning ways when it takes on Assam in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘D’ match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here from Wednesday, putting behind a below-par performance in its previous fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visitor will be bolstered by the return of regular captain R. Sai Kishore and will hope to gain maximum points against a struggling Assam, which has one point from three matches.

The TN batters have been among the runs with all-rounder Vijay Shankar marking his return to the playing XI with a match-saving century against Chhattisgarh. Though the former champion will be without the services of B. Sai Sudharsan and B. Indrajith, both playing for India-A in Australia, it has enough firepower to dominate the host.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opener N. Jagadeesan has been among the runs as have Pradosh Ranjan Paul and newcomer C. Andre Siddarth.

Meanwhile, the bowlers will look for redemption after a not-so-impressive performance in the third-round match in which they conceded the first-innings lead. Sai Kishore’s presence gives the attack more teeth and it remains to be seen if the side opts for a spin-heavy attack.

Strapping left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who was rested for the game against Chhattisgarh, will be raring to go against a batting unit that hasn’t quite delivered.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar has been the lone ranger of sorts for the home team, racking up 352 runs so far. He needs to get going if Assam hopes to provide meaningful competition.

TN, currently third in the group (11 points), will be gunning for a win as the race for knockout berths is likely to be a close one.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.