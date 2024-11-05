GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy | Powerful Tamil Nadu holds all the aces against Assam

Sai Kishore’s return boosts the visiting team; Ghadigaonkar & Co. will have to rack up big scores to provide meaningful competition

Published - November 05, 2024 06:28 pm IST - GUWAHATI

C. Shyam Sundar
Looking ahead: Skipper Sai Kishore will hope TN smarts from its below-par performance against Chhattisgarh.

Looking ahead: Skipper Sai Kishore will hope TN smarts from its below-par performance against Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: M. PERIASAMY

A strong Tamil Nadu team will aim to return to winning ways when it takes on Assam in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘D’ match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here from Wednesday, putting behind a below-par performance in its previous fixture.

The visitor will be bolstered by the return of regular captain R. Sai Kishore and will hope to gain maximum points against a struggling Assam, which has one point from three matches.

The TN batters have been among the runs with all-rounder Vijay Shankar marking his return to the playing XI with a match-saving century against Chhattisgarh. Though the former champion will be without the services of B. Sai Sudharsan and B. Indrajith, both playing for India-A in Australia, it has enough firepower to dominate the host.

Opener N. Jagadeesan has been among the runs as have Pradosh Ranjan Paul and newcomer C. Andre Siddarth.

Meanwhile, the bowlers will look for redemption after a not-so-impressive performance in the third-round match in which they conceded the first-innings lead. Sai Kishore’s presence gives the attack more teeth and it remains to be seen if the side opts for a spin-heavy attack.

Strapping left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who was rested for the game against Chhattisgarh, will be raring to go against a batting unit that hasn’t quite delivered.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar has been the lone ranger of sorts for the home team, racking up 352 runs so far. He needs to get going if Assam hopes to provide meaningful competition.

TN, currently third in the group (11 points), will be gunning for a win as the race for knockout berths is likely to be a close one.

Published - November 05, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.