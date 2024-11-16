Ranji Trophy | Sonu, Ajith duo shine as Tamil Nadu registers crucial win

There was no time to blink. Nobody would have expected the fourth day’s proceedings to end in just 20 minutes.

But that is what transpired at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday (November 16, 2024) as Tamil Nadu needed just 22 deliveries to get five Railways wickets and claim an innings and 25-run victory in a Ranji Trophy Group-D encounter.

Everything R. Sonu Yadav (four for 50) and S. Ajith Ram (four for 30) touched turned to gold as the Railways batters walked back one after the other in disbelief.

While the left-arm spinner got all three of his wickets for the day through a variety of catches by slip-fielder Shahrukh Khan, Sonu’s modus of operandi was bowling straight to the timber and letting the red-cherry do the rest.

The first domino to fall was Mohammad Saif as Shahrukh stayed low and dove to his right and converted a half-chance into a dismissal. The next one was a regulation catch of Shivam Chaudhary’s edge. However, Shahrukh had to run almost 20 yards to pocket the ball that Akash Pandey miscued after misjudging the turn.

Sonu sent Yuvraj Singh’s and Kunal Yadav’s stumps packing in just four balls as TN took home seven points for the innings win.

The stars of the day were just processing what had happened when they spoke to The Hindu after the day’s play.

“To get five wickets in 3.4 overs is not at all easy. We took those and happy that that miracle happened,” Sonu said.

“Our goal was to restrict them and make sure we had to chase less than a 100. But once we got the first wicket, everything went down so quickly,” Ajith Ram said.

The leader of the pack, N. Jagadeesan, was a happy man after getting a crucial win. “These are things that just happen only once in a while and credit to the way Sonu and Ajith Ram bowled”.

The scores:

Railways — 1st innings: 229.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 438.

Railways — 2nd innings: Pratham Singh b Gurjapneet 0, Vivek Singh c Jagadeesan b Sonu 63, S.A. Ahuja b Lakshay 36, Mohammad Saif c Shahrukh b Ajith Ram 52, Upendra Yadav b Sonu 1, B.H. Merai c Andre b Ajith Ram 1, Shivam Chaudhary c Shahrukh b Ajith Ram 15, Yuvraj Singh b Sonu 2, Akash Pandey c Shahrukh b Ajith Ram 10, Himanshu Sangwan (not out) 0, Kunal Yadav b Sonu 0; Extras: (b-4): 4; Total (in 48.4 overs): 184.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-65, 3-135, 4-145, 5-150, 6-169, 7-174, 8-184, 9-184.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Gurjapneet 8-2-21-1, Sonu 13.4-1-50-4, Pranav 2-0-15-0, Ajith Ram 12-1-30-4, Lakshay 7-0-47-1, Mohamed Ali 6-1-17-0.

PoM: S. Mohamed Ali.

