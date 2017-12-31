Ranji trophy: ‘Somehow, I play well under pressure,’ says Akshay Wadkar

Akshay Wadkar is living a school-boy dream. His maiden century in Vidarbha’s maiden Ranji Trophy final has not only turned the match on its head but also virtually condemned Delhi to the second-best finish here.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who stitched century partnerships with Aditya Sarvate and Siddesh Neral on Sunday, pointed to these stands as the ones to make the difference to Vidarbha’s fortunes on this day.

“When I came to bat, Wasim [Jaffer] bhai asked to me watch out for the swing of the ball, at the start of my innings. After he got out, there was pressure on me. It was important to stay in the middle to chase the runs required for the first innings lead. A partnership was needed. Another wicket at that stage would have made it difficult for us. In the absence of a sizeable lead, for either team, the match would have hung in a balance.”

Good bonding

Wadkar, who enjoyed batting with good friend Aditya Sarvate, continued, “Our bonding is good. We both know each other’s strengths. We communicate well. When one of us shows sign of complacency, the other guy is quick to point it out.”

Not included for the first three matches of Vidarbha this season, Wadkar made his way to the team on the strength of a century and three half-centuries in local matches.

“I could not do much on debut [against Goa] and against Himachal Pradesh, but in the quarterfinals [against Kerala], when team came under pressure, I did well [with scores of 53 and 67 not out]. Somehow, I do well when my team is under pressure. I have that confidence.”

Talking about Siddesh Neral’s flamboyant batting, Wadkar said, “He told me that he wanted to play his shots. He also said he felt lucky because of all the chances he got, including a dropped catch.”

Asked to look ahead to the fourth day, Wadkar said, “The pitch is not difficult to bat on. Let’s see how long we get to bat.”