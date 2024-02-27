GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ranji Trophy | Shreyas named in Mumbai squad, Washington boost for Tamil Nadu

Mumbai will be facing Tamil Nadu in the semifinal on March 2.

February 27, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MUMBAI/CHENNAI

Amol Karhadkar,S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu and Mumbai Ranji side have been boosted by the return of Washington Sundar and Shreyas Iyer to their side when they face each other in the semifinal on March 2.

Tamil Nadu and Mumbai Ranji side have been boosted by the return of Washington Sundar and Shreyas Iyer to their side when they face each other in the semifinal on March 2.

Shreyas Iyer has been included in Mumbai’s squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu to be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground from March 2 to 6. He will replace Suryansh Shedge in the 16-member squad. When Shreyas made himself unavailable for the quarterfinal citing fitness concerns, there was speculation that he was preparing for the IPL at the cost of First Class cricket.

The Mumbai camp will be hoping that Shreyas will bolster a wobbly middle-order with a strong show in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Sai Kishore’s men received a boost with Washington Sundar set to join the squad for the semifinal.

The all-rounder played in the first match against Gujarat at Valsad before being drafted into the India-A and India Test squads. With the fifth and final game starting only on March 7 at Dharamshala, the 24-year-old has been released to play in the domestic tournament.

Opening batter B. Sai Sudharsan could also be available for Tamil Nadu, if he passes a fitness test. The 22-year-old is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru, where he is undergoing rehabilitation for a back problem he picked up during the India-A match against England Lions earlier this month. Like Washington, Sai Sudharsan had also played only the Gujarat match this season.

