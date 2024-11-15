RANJI TROPHY | Shaik Rasheed and Karan Shinde put Andhra in the driver’s seat

Shaik Rasheed scored a flawless double century (203, 372b, 28x4) and southpaw Karan Shinde a well-struck century (109, 221b, 12x4) as the two put on 236 for the third wicket for Andhra that effectively left Hyderabad with the only hope of forcing a draw in their four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

At close of play on the third day, Andhra, in reply to Hyderabad’s 301, finished at 448 for nine, leading by 147 runs and perhaps in with an outside chance to force a win on the final day.

It was a Rasheed-Karan show all the way till close to the tea break. The former showed his class again with some vintage strokes on either side of the wicket — both against pace and spin. He was rarely troubled and clearly tested the Hyderabad bowling on a pitch which was batter-friendly even on the third day.

At the other end, Karan was lucky to see wicketkeeper Rahul Radesh fumble an easy stumping chance when on 65 with the batter way out of his crease off left-arm spinner Anikethreddy.

But, importantly, Karan showed the desired discipline and played a perfect foil to the more free-stroking and classy Rasheed, who scored his maiden Ranji century and then made it a memorable ‘double’.

Pacer Rakshann Readdi broke the mammoth stand when he forced Karan to edge to wicketkeeper Radesh, who pulled off a fine catch. By then, Andhra had achieved the first objective of taking the vital first innings lead.

Strangely, Andhra never really went for quick runs in the final session to effect any declaration.

Though Anikethreddy picked up four wickets, they were too late in the day. Left-armer Chama Milind was on a hat-trick with the second new ball when he sent back the well-set Srikar Bharat (33, 73b, 4x4, 1x6) and captain Hanuma Vihari for a first-ball duck.

The scores: Hyderabad — 1st innings: 301.

Andhra — 1st innings: M. Hemanth Reddy c Nitesh b Rakshann 9, Abhishek Reddy b Anikethreddy 38, Shaik Rasheed lbw b Anikethreddy 203, Karan Shinde c Radesh b Rakshann 109, Srikar Bharat c Thyagarajan b Milind 33, Hanuma Vihari c Rahul b Milind 0, Yara Sandeep (batting) 33, Tripurana Vijay b Thyagarajan 12, K.V. Sasikanth c Rohit b Anikethreddy 0, Mohammad Rafi c Rahul b Anikethreddy 1, Lalith Mohan (batting) 0; Extras (b-7, lb-1, w-2): 10; Total (for nine wkts in 143 overs): 448.

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-84, 3-320, 4-393, 5-393, 6-404, 7-423, 8-424, 9-440.

Hyderabad bowling: Milind 23-7-57-2, Rakshann 24-3-75-2, Anikethreddy 46-8-137-4, Tanay Thyagarajan 29-3-110-1, Rohit Rayudu 19-2-54-0, Nitesh 2-0-7-0.

