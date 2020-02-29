Ranji Trophy semifinals | Limited DRS set to make debut

Two words that will draw the attention of cricket followers during the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Gujarat and Saurashtra will be “limited DRS”. As the Decision Review System’s budget avatar makes its debut in domestic cricket, both captains remained guarded about the technological aide, despite welcoming the move.

“It’s a very good call. We have seen in the past umpiring has at times impacted outcomes. So when you have technology at your disposal, you should always try and use it. It’s a welcome decision by the BCCI. It’s going to be a new experience, that too in a big match. It’s limited DRS but still it’ll help in avoiding errors,” said Parthiv Patel, the Gujarat captain, on Monday.

Unlike the international arena, technology will be limited to a slow-motion camera, a pitch map along with spin vision — which tracks the ball behind a bowler’s arm till it’s delivered — to assist the television umpire. Each team will have four reviews in every innings.

While the pace of the game is likely to slow down further, it will be interesting to see how the teams — with the majority of players having not yet experienced DRS even in IPL — end up using the technological assistance.

“It will definitely be tricky since it’s being used for the first time and no one is familiar with it,” said Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat. “It’s going to be challenging not only for the players but even for umpires. I hope it turns out well.” That S. Ravi, the only contemporary umpire who has been a part of ICC’s Elite Panel, will be officiating should be a boost for Rohan Pandit at the other end and television umpire C. Shamshuddin.