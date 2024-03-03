ADVERTISEMENT

Ranji Trophy Semifinal | Tamil Nadu pays the price for batting first on a pitch with a tinge of green

March 03, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Mumbai

S. Dipak Ragav

Deshpande... on fire. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

It is very difficult to win a First-Class match in one session, but often just one poor session, especially on the first morning can put a team on the back foot from which it is difficult to stage a comeback.

On Saturday morning, Tamil Nadu had such a poor session where it lost half its side in 90 minutes, leaving the team in deep trouble.

Having won the toss, TN skipper R. Sai Kishore’s decision to bat first on a green top backfired as the Mumbai pacers made full use of the conditions to bowl out the visitors for 146. The decision surprised quite a few observers, with Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat rhetorically posting on his social media, “Bat first on that pitch? How? Why?”

When former cricketer Vijay Dhaiya, who conducted the toss, suggested it was a brave call to Sai Kishore, the skipper said, “I looked at the wicket and didn’t know much. I didn’t decide what I am going to do. Felt like I should bat on this wicket,” said the 27-year-old.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It even surprised the Mumbai camp and Tushar Deshpande had a glint in his eye when asked what he thought of it.

“Absolutely!” said Deshpande. “We all can see that the pitch has enough help for the pace bowlers and with the shadow staying till late at the BKC, it helps pace bowlers a lot in the first session.

“So, a bit surprised, but we bowled in the right areas,” he added.

TN even bolstered its bowling attack by including pacer Kuldeep Sen for batter M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar and had a golden chance to put the Mumbai batters under pressure after winning a crucial toss.

But, instead, Ajinkya Rahane’s men now have the best conditions with the bat to tighten their grip on the game.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US