Ranji Trophy semifinal | Porel credits it to the hard yards put in

Promising seamer Ishan Porel, who claimed five wickets to enable Bengal take a substantial 190-run first innings lead over Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Sunday, credited the hard yards and his growing experience for his fine showing.

“We have to run a lot. There have been four to five running sessions in a week and two-three days of strengthening. I am putting in extra time in the gym. Those things are helping me a lot.

“Am getting more experience after playing 20-odd matches. I am more confident now to pitch the ball up and get the movement. It’s happening naturally,” said Porel.

Porel said Bengal pacers’ team work helped. “If you see the Indian attack, they back and applaud each other’s performance. We are doing the same. The hard work we have put in is paying off.

“When we get the new ball, we go for the kill. If that does not happen, we try to bowl in partnerships and not leak runs.”

Porel said Ashoke Dinda, sidelined on disciplinary ground, had some inputs. “Dinda said, ‘Don’t try too much and bowl in right areas. You will take wickets.’ It helped.”

Porel said keeping K.L. Rahul quiet was an achievement. “He got out to a poor shot because we showed a lot of discipline. He took 67 balls for his 26. It was a big plus for us.”

According to Porel, a 400-plus target would be challenging for Karnataka.