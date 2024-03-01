Ranji Trophy semifinal | I know each player in and out, says TN coach Kulkarni

March 01, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Mumbai

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane has stressed Shreyas Iyer does not need any advice ahead of the Ranji Trophy semifinal despite the tricky circumstances the younger batter finds himself in.

“We all know he is an experienced player. His contribution for Mumbai has been amazing. Whenever he stands up for Mumbai, he has done really well, so I don’t think he needs any encouragement or any advice,” Rahane said on Friday, the eve of Mumbai’s Ranji semifinal against Tamil Nadu.

“We are thrilled to have him in our team for the semifinal,” he added. Shreyas will have personal interest in helping Mumbai make the final.

TN captain R. Sai Kishore was happy to have B. Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar back in the squad. The two have been with the India/and or India A set-up for a majority of the domestic season. “Those two have worked hard in domestic and have gone there, they realise how important it is to show up here. We have played together for so many years and happy that they are in the team.

“Usually, when the star India players come back in the team it can be a headache also. But with Washy and Sai, we are actually boosted,” said Kishore.

Former Mumbai stalwart Sulakshan Kulkarni who is the Tamil Nadu head coach has claimed Mumbai cricket is on his fingertips and his in-depth knowledge about Mumbai cricket will come in handy for the visiting team.

“I have told my squad that Mumbai cricket is on my fingertips. I know each and every (player’s) positives and negatives,” Kulkarni said.

“We respect our opponents a lot because they have a big legacy, but we will have a good game. They are playing well, which is why they have reached so far.”

Mumbai head coach Omkar Salvi also learnt the basics at Kulkarni’s clinic in Thane.

Rahane stressed that proximity will be kept at a distance during the course of the semifinal. “I have fond memories of playing under him in under-19. But, right now he is in the opposition dressing room. We will maintain distance for the next five days,” Rahane said.