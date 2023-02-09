ADVERTISEMENT

Ranji Trophy semifinal | Agarwal hits double ton to give Karnataka edge over Saurashtra

February 09, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

In reply, Saurashtra scored 76 for 2 in 30 overs at the close of play, still trailing Karnataka by 331 runs with three days play remaining in the match

PTI

Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal plays a shot during Ranji Trophy semifinal against Saurashtra at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sudhakar Jain

Skipper Mayank Agarwal hit a double century to help Karnataka post 407 in their first innings and take the upper hand over Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Thursday.

Resuming his innings at 110, Agarwal carried on his good form and played with more intent on the second day to score 249 off 429 balls. He struck an astounding 28 boundaries and six sixes during his marathon knock.

Karnataka added 178 runs in 46.3 overs after resuming their innings at the overnight score of 229 for 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Agarwal's overnight partner, wicketkeeper Srinivas Sharath (66) added just six runs to his score before being trapped LBW by Chetan Sakariya five overs into the second day's proceedings.

Krishnappa Gowtham and Vijaykumar Vyshak failed to trouble the scorers much, departing in quick succession before Vidwath Kaverappa (15) lent Agarwal some support.

It was a complete Agarwal show on the second day as the confident right-hander played his shots to all parts of the ground to take Karnataka forward.

Sakariya (3/73) and Kushang Patel (3/109) picked up three wickets apiece for Saurashtra.

In reply, Saurashtra scored 76 for 2 in 30 overs at the close of play, still trailing Karnataka by 331 runs with three days play remaining in the match.

Wicket-keeper Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson were unbeaten on 27 each.

While Desai held one end up, Jackson looked in attacking mood, accumulating his runs off just 31 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Snell Patel and Vishvaraj Jadeja (22) were the two Saurashtra batsmen who got out on Thursday.

Right-arm fast bowler Vidwath Kaverappa (2/24) accounted for the two Saurashtra batsmen, cleaning up both.

Brief Scores

Karnataka Ist Innings: 407 all out in 133.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 249, Srinivas Sharath 66; Chetan Sakariya 3/73, Kushang Patel 3/109).

Saurashtra Ist Innings: 76 for 2 in 30 overs (Harvik Desai 27 batting, Sheldon Jackson 27 batting; Vidwath Kaverappa 2/24).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

domestic

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US