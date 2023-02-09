Ranji Trophy semifinal | Agarwal hits double ton to give Karnataka edge over Saurashtra

February 09, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Skipper Mayank Agarwal hit a double century to help Karnataka post 407 in their first innings and take the upper hand over Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Thursday.

Resuming his innings at 110, Agarwal carried on his good form and played with more intent on the second day to score 249 off 429 balls. He struck an astounding 28 boundaries and six sixes during his marathon knock.

Karnataka added 178 runs in 46.3 overs after resuming their innings at the overnight score of 229 for 5.

Agarwal's overnight partner, wicketkeeper Srinivas Sharath (66) added just six runs to his score before being trapped LBW by Chetan Sakariya five overs into the second day's proceedings.

Krishnappa Gowtham and Vijaykumar Vyshak failed to trouble the scorers much, departing in quick succession before Vidwath Kaverappa (15) lent Agarwal some support.

It was a complete Agarwal show on the second day as the confident right-hander played his shots to all parts of the ground to take Karnataka forward.

Sakariya (3/73) and Kushang Patel (3/109) picked up three wickets apiece for Saurashtra.

In reply, Saurashtra scored 76 for 2 in 30 overs at the close of play, still trailing Karnataka by 331 runs with three days play remaining in the match.

Wicket-keeper Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson were unbeaten on 27 each.

While Desai held one end up, Jackson looked in attacking mood, accumulating his runs off just 31 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Snell Patel and Vishvaraj Jadeja (22) were the two Saurashtra batsmen who got out on Thursday.

Right-arm fast bowler Vidwath Kaverappa (2/24) accounted for the two Saurashtra batsmen, cleaning up both.

Brief Scores

Karnataka Ist Innings: 407 all out in 133.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 249, Srinivas Sharath 66; Chetan Sakariya 3/73, Kushang Patel 3/109).

Saurashtra Ist Innings: 76 for 2 in 30 overs (Harvik Desai 27 batting, Sheldon Jackson 27 batting; Vidwath Kaverappa 2/24).