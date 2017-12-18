Ranji Trophy semi-final: Karun’s unbeaten knock gives Karnataka the lead

Karun Nair’s fine unbeaten 148 put Karnataka in a comfortable position against Vidarbha in their Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Monday.

Karun hit his third century of the season and guided Karnataka to a 109-run lead at the end of the second day. Giving him able company was skipper Vinay Kumar (20 batting, 74b), who despite a leg injury battled hard to stick around. The duo recorded an unbroken, invaluable 69-run ninth-wicket stand.

The Vidarbha attack, with the exception of Rajneesh Gurbani (five for 90), proved to be ordinary. India pacer Umesh Yadav did not exert himself a great deal, perhaps in an effort to save himself for the upcoming South Africa tour.

Siddhesh Neral was inconsistent, while the spinners Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wakhare did not make much of an impact on a seaming pitch. The bowlers failed to keep it in the right areas for sustained periods.

Close calls

Overnight duo Karun and C.M. Gautam started in aggressive fashion. Karun survived a couple of close calls — a jab-flick just about evaded the fielder at deep square-leg, while an edge flew through the slip cordon.

Gautam too did not hesitate to play his shots, but it eventually resulted in his downfall.

The wicketkeeper was well set on 73, when he cut a short and wide delivery from Umesh to Akshay Wakhare at deep point. A rueful Gautam trudged back to the pavilion, having missed the chance to bring up his first hundred of the season.

Fast bowler Gurbani then accounted for Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal and K. Gowtham in quick succession. All the three batsmen nicked full, swinging deliveries, giving Gurbani his third First Class five-wicket haul.

With Karun approaching a century, it was important for Abhimanyu Mithun to play it safe and give him company.

Mithun did just that, blocking out deliveries with a dead bat. But barely a couple of minutes after Karun reached his milestone, Mithun tried to slog off-spinner Wakhare and lost his stump.

Vinay, the poster boy for commitment, hobbled to the middle. If Vidarbha thought that he would throw his wicket away, they were sorely mistaken. The captain showed grit to survive nearly 25 overs. Even though it was Karun who hogged the limelight, Vinay must get his share of praise for steering Karnataka to safe waters.

The scores:

Vidarbha — 1st innings: 185.

Karnataka — 1st innings: R. Samarth c Wadkar b Gurbani 6, Mayank Agarwal lbw b Umesh 15, D. Nischal b Gurbani 0, Karun Nair (batting) 148, C.M. Gautam c Wakhare b Umesh 73, Stuart Binny c Wadkar b Gurbani 4, Shreyas Gopal c Fazal b Gurbani 7, K. Gowtham c Wankhade b Gurbani 1, A. Mithun b Sarwate 10, Vinay Kumar (batting) 20; Extras (w-3, b-4, lb-3): 10; Total (for eight wkts. in 93 overs): 294.

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-21, 3-21, 4-160, 5-174, 6-192, 7-198, 8-225.

Vidarbha bowling: Umesh Yadav 26-3-71-2, Rajneesh Gurbani 30-5-90-5, Siddhesh Neral 19-1-78-0, Faiz Fazal 2-0-6-0, Aditya Sarwate 11-2-35-1, Akshay Wakhare 5-1-7-0.