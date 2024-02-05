Ranji Trophy | Sai Kishore, Ajith put TN on the cusp of win

February 05, 2024 02:28 am | Updated 02:28 am IST

S. Prasanna Venkatesan

PORVORIM Left-arm spinners Ajith Ram (four for 36) and Sai Kishore (four for 82) helped Tamil Nadu bowl out Goa for 168 in its second innings on day three of the elite Group-C match in the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy at the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) Academy ground here on Sunday.

Centurion in the first innings, Goa opener Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored with 79 (183b, 6x4). He engaged in a 59-run third-wicket partnership with Krishnamurthy Siddharth (32, 55b, 4x4, 1x6), and that was the only frustrating part for Tamil Nadu on the day.

Pacer M. Mohammed had two close leg-before shouts against Prabhudessai, and seemed to trouble him, just like he had done in the first innings.

Prabhudessai had his moments. He remarkably slapped a reverse-sweep off Ajith Ram behind square and swept Sai Kishore to deep backward square boundary for fours.

At times, he failed to connect his reverse-sweep and sweep. It was one such instance that led to him getting dismissed leg- before off Ajith Ram.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul claimed two wickets with his off-spin. Siddharth and Deepraj Gaonkar caught by Baba Indrajith at first- slip.

Sai Kishore had Ishaan Gadekar bowled through the gate, Manthan Khutkar caught by Boopathi Vaishna Kumar at forward short- leg, Darshan Misal leg-before, and Arjun Tendulkar caught by Pradosh at first-slip.

Pradosh completed 1000 Ranji Trophy runs in his 13th match.

With nine wickets in hand, Tamil Nadu needs 76 runs to win on Monday.

The scores: Goa —1st innings: 241.

Tamil Nadu —1st innings: 273.

Goa —2nd innings: Suyash Prabhudessai lbw b Ajith 79, Ishaan Gadekar b Sai Kishore 8, Manthan Khutkar c Boopathi b Sai Kishore 0, Krishnamurthy Siddharth c Indrajith b Pradosh 32, Darshan Misal lbw b Sai Kishore 12, Deepraj Gaonkar c Indrajith b Pradosh 9, Arjun Tendulkar c Pradosh b Sai Kishore 8, Samar Dubhashi lbw b Ajith 0, Mohit Redkar lbw b Ajith 4, Lakshay Garg (not out) 5, Heramb Parab c Boopathi b Ajith 4; Extras (lb-7) 7; Total (in 65.5 overs): 168.

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-23, 3-82, 4-109, 5-139, 6-155, 7-155, 8-159, 9-160.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Sai Kishore 24-5-82-4, Warrier 11-3-11-0, Pradosh 9-1-18-2, Mohammed 4-2-6-0, Ajith 13.5-2-36-4, Kuldeep 4-1-8-0.

Tamil Nadu —2nd innings: Suresh Lokeshwar (batting) 34, Narayan Jagadeesan b Misal 4, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (batting) 22; Extras (b-1) 1; Total (for one wicket in 26 overs ): 61.

Goa bowling: Misal 13-3-22-1, Arjun 2-0-5-0, Redkar 11-0-33-0.