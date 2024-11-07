Ranji Trophy | Sachin Baby, Salman help Kerala seize control

A becalmed and dutiful accumulation by captain Sachin Baby (83) and Salman Nizar (74 batting) and their 99-run sixth wicket partnership put Kerala in control of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Uttar Pradesh at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground here on Thursday.

The host recovered from 105 for four to reach 340 for seven at stumps on the second day thanks to some gritty lower-order batting. Captain Baby showed enough pluck and resilience to hold the innings together after Uttar Pradesh’s left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma struck twin blows to dismiss overnight batters Baba Aparajith (32) and Aditya Sarwate (14) in the first hour.

Baby and Akshay Chandran (24) engaged in a 63-run stand for the fifth wicket to steady the innings. After Akshay fell to Saurabh Kumar, Baby found an ideal ally in Salman, who curbed his natural flamboyance, to play the waiting game against the UP spinners.

Batting was still a challenge on a track in which the odd ball scooted and some bounced unevenly.

Baby and Nizar showed the temperament and technique to smother the spin. Baby used the depth of the crease to carve the ball through the on-side while occasionally stepping out to loft the ball over the infield.

The duo showed the loose balls no mercy and didn’t lose any opportunity to steal singles.

Shivam Mavi broke the threatening stand when he trapped Baby in front in the final over before tea. Jalaj Saxena (35) survived a nervous start and played fluently thereafter against the spinners to add 59 runs for the seventh wicket with Salman. Leg spinner Piyush Chawla ended Saxena’s stay in the middle but Mohammed Azharuddeen (11 batting) came in and struck a six and four off Chawla to signal what was in store for the bowlers on Friday.

The scores:

Uttar Pradesh — 1st innings: 162.

Kerala — 1st innings: Vathsal Govind c Aryan b Mavi 23, Rohan Kunnummal c Aryan b Aaqib 28, B. Aparajith c Aryan b Shivam 32, Aditya Sarwate b Shivam 14, Sachin Baby lbw b Mavi 83, Akshay Chandran c Aryan b Saurabh 24, Salman Nizar (batting) 74, Jalaj Saxena lbw b Chawla 35, Mohammed Azharuddeen (batting) 11; Extras (b-6, lb-8, nb-2): 16; Total (for seven wkts. in 110 overs): 340.

Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-69, 3-94, 4-105, 5-168, 6-267, 7-326.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Mavi 19-2-56-2, Saurabh 26-2-61-1, Aaqib 15-3-52-1, Chawla 14-1-59-1, Shivam 29-5-77-2, Rana 7-0-21-0.