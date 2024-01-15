Ranji Trophy | Riyan hopes to carry domestic form to the IPL

January 15, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Guwahati

Riyan Parag has hit the right notes with his bat this season and the bowlers are facing the music. After facing a lot of flak for underachievement, despite having the ability and talent, the 22-year-old appears to have turned things around the corner.

He struck a purple patch in white ball cricket and led Assam to the semifinals of the Syed Muhstaq Ali Trophy tournament. Riyan has carried that form into Ranji Trophy and blasted the second fastest century of the tournament against Chhattisgarh in Raipur last week. He followed that knock with another hundred (116) against Kerala here on Sunday.

The former India under-19 player. now is eyeing a breakthrough season in IPL to realise his dream of wearing the India cap The batter says he is reaping the benefits of hard work and a positive thinking.

Expressive

“I am expressing myself more on the field now. My mindset is to hit the first ball, for a six if it is in my range and I don’t mind getting out for playing that shot. During the off-season I fine tuned my game with my dad Parag Das and Zubin Bharucha. I always had the shots but I realised that I need to practice a lot. Cricket is all about muscle memory. So I try to be more repetitive in practice and try to implement that in game situation,’’ said Riyan

“The IPL is going to be huge for me. I am just thinking of carrying my domestic form into the IPL. I know it is a different tournament, the bowlers are more skilful but my skill doesn’t go away. I might be batting up the order this time in the IPL. I have always batted at number four for Assam and if you do something consistently you are tuned in for that. But I don’t mind playing at number six or seven for Rajasthan Royals. I can remember countless times I have faced only four or five balls in an innings. The year when we played the finals, I remember getting out on the last ball at least six times. I am not a kind of person who looks at averages,’’ he said

“I don’t set myself long-term targets. I am a guy who goes with the flow. I just want to enjoy every game I play whether it is in IPL, Ranji Trophy or even in street cricket, my goal is express myself,’’ he said.

