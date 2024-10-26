GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ranji Trophy | Rana takes four but Assam stages fightback through Ghadigaonkar

The middle-order batter remains unbeaten at 120 and takes the visitor to 264 for six at the end of day one after the Delhi pacer’s stellar show with the ball

Published - October 26, 2024 07:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Vivek Krishnan
Making an impact: Ghadigaonkar’s counter-attack put Assam in a comfortable position.

Making an impact: Ghadigaonkar’s counter-attack put Assam in a comfortable position. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Harshit Rana hadn’t played a competitive game for over a month before Saturday, but it didn’t take long for the pacer to hit his stride on day one of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The 22-year-old struck twice in his opening spell that read 5-3-5-2, and took two more through the rest of the day even as the visitor launched a spirited fightback from 59 for four to reach 264 for six at stumps.

Having last played for India-D in the Duleep Trophy from September 12 to 15, the fiery quick got a decent workout as he tunes up for the five-Test series against Australia beginning on November 22. Rana was named on Friday night in India’s Test squad for the Australia tour.

If Assam didn’t roll over after Rana’s initial burst, it has wicketkeeper Sumit Ghadigaonkar to thank. The 32-year-old, who is from Mumbai but interestingly played his maiden First Class game for Chilaw CC against Tamil Union in the Sri Lankan domestic circuit in 2020, compiled an unbeaten 120.

With the new ball, Rana troubled Assam’s left-hand batters in particular, drawing the outside edges of Subham Mandal and Abhishek Thakuri in the span of three balls in his third over. Rana also dismissed the right-handed Rishav Das before the lunch interval, a ball banged into the pitch strangling the opener for a catch to Pranav Rajvanshi down the leg side.

Delhi’s chirpiness mellowed once Ghadigaonkar and Sibsankar Roy came together. They offered solid resistance, adding 164 runs in 246 deliveries for the fifth wicket.

Ghadigaonkar’s key landmarks came in style. He brought up his fifty with a pull for six over long leg off Rana. Very next ball, he again cashed in on a short delivery from Rana, this time clearing the square leg boundary for another maximum. The three-figure mark also came against Rana when he steered a length ball past the slip cordon for four.

The scores:

Assam — 1st innings: Rishav Das c Rajvanshi b Rana 33, Subham Mandal c Dhull b Rana 0, Abhishek Thakuri c Sangwan b Rana 0, Denish Das c Mathur b Grewal 18, Sibsankar Roy c Sangwan b Mathur 59, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (batting) 120, Sarupam Purkayastha c Himmat b Rana 7, Bhargav Dutta (batting) 10; Extras (b-7, lb-6, w-1, nb-3): 17; Total (for six wkts. in 76 overs): 264.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-1, 3-52, 4-59, 5-223, 6-246.

Delhi bowling: Rana 15-3-62-4, Siddhant 13-4-36-0, Chauhan 14-2-47-0, Grewal 13-1-42-1, Mathur 20-3-64-1, Sidhu 1-1-0-0.

Toss: Delhi.

