Ranji Trophy | Rajasthan denies Delhi a win

Rajasthan’s resolute batting easily denied Delhi an outright victory on the last day of their concluding Ranji Trophy league engagement here on Saturday.

After resuming its second innings at 128 for two, Rajasthan reached 345 for six — a lead of 21 runs — when play was called off by mutual consent.

By virtue of taking the first innings lead of 324, Delhi gained three points and finished its campaign with 21. Rajasthan collected a point and aggregated 17. Both could not make it among the five qualifiers from Elite Groups A and B.

The final day’s play was dominated by overnight not-outs Mahipal Lomror (118, 14x4, 2x6) and Rituraj Singh (58, 9x4). The duo added 90 runs this morning to frustrate Delhi. After they departed and skipper Ashok Menaria fell cheaply, a worried Rajasthan was rescued by Salman Khan (56 not out, 5x4, 2x6).

Delhi eventually gave up its hope of forcing an outright win once Salman and Rajesh Bishnoi added 46 runs for the unfinished seventh-wicket stand. On a surface where the bowlers failed to get much assistance, spinner Shivam Sharma finished with three wickets.

The scores:

Delhi —1st innings: 623

Rajasthan — 1st innings: 299.

Rajasthan — 2nd innings: Manender Singh lbw b Simarjeet 4, Ramnivas Golada c Rawat b Shivam 28, Mahipal Lomror b Shivam 118, Yash Kothari c Rawat b Vashisht 19, Rituraj Singh c (sub) b Shivam 58, Ashok Menaria c Shivam b Rana 29, Salman Khan (not out) 56, Rajesh Bishnoi (not out) 13; Extras (b-14, lb-1 nb-5): 20; Total (for six wkts. in 97 overs): 345.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-59, 3-218, 4-233, 5-253, 6-299.

Delhi bowling: Simarjeet 19-2-75-1, Bidhuri 7-2-19-0, Rana 9-0-21-1, Shivam 36-9-117-3, Vashisht 19-1-77-1, Himmat 4-0-14-0, Kshitiz 3-0-7-0.