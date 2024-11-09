Ranji Trophy | Rain interrupts Kerala’s push for outright win against Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rain hampered Kerala’s attempt to secure an outright win and improved Uttar Pradesh’s chances of salvaging a draw as more than two sessions of play were washed out on the penultimate day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground here on Friday.

After conceding a huge 233-run first innings lead, the visitors were 66 for two when a drizzle forced the players off half an hour into the post-lunch session. The drizzle intensified into a heavy downpour with thunder and lightning, leading the umpires to call off play at 2.30 p.m.

UP lost its captain, Aryan Juyal, and Priyam Garg in the second innings, and was in a spot of bother before the skies opened up.

Earlier, Mohammed Azharuddeen attacked the Uttar Pradesh bowling, striking four crisp boundaries as Kerala sought quick runs.

Salman Nizar (93, 202b, 9x4, 3x6) struggled with his timing and was also affected by a hamstring injury, forcing him to leave the field for treatment. Basil Thampi’s stay was brief, lasting only two deliveries before Saurabh Kumar trapped him in front.

Aaqib Khan’s delivery struck K.M. Asif on the helmet, forcing him to retire hurt. Salman returned to continue his innings. He nudged Saurabh Kumar to fine leg and ran three, which aggravated his injury.

Azharuddeen, who had been batting fluently up to that point, lost his composure and top-edged a hook off Aaqib, which was well caught by Aryan behind the stumps.

Salman smashed Saurabh for a maximum over long leg but was dismissed while attempting to play another big shot off Aaqib Khan in the following over.

The scores:

Uttar Pradesh — 1st innings: 162.

Kerala — 1st innings: Vathsal Govind c Aryan b Mavi 23, Rohan Kunnummal c Aryan b Aaqib 28, B. Aparajith c Aryan b Shivam Sharma 32, Aditya Sarwate b Shivam Sharma 14, Sachin Baby lbw b Mavi 83, Akshay Chandran c Aryan b Saurabh 24, Salman Nizar c Siddharth b Aaqib 93, Jalaj Saxena lbw b Shivam 35, Mohammed Azharuddeen c Aryan b Aaqib 40, Basil Thampi lbw b Saurabh 0, K.M. Asif (not out) 0; Extras (b-10, lb-8, w-3, nb-2): 23; Total (in 124.1 overs): 395.

Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-69, 3-94, 4-105, 5-168, 6-267, 7-326, 8-380, 9-389.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Mavi 23-2-75-2, Saurabh 33-3-84-2, Aaqib 18.1-3-61-3, Chawla 14-1-59-1, Shivam 29-5-77-2, Rana 7-0-21-0.

Uttar Pradesh — 2nd innings: Madhav Kaushik (batting) 27, Aryan Juyal b Jalaj 12, Priyam Garg c Rohan b Asif 22, Nitish Rana (batting) 5; Total (for two wkts. in 18 overs): 66.

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-59.

Kerala bowling: Thampi 4-1-15-0, Asif 7-0-33-1, Jalaj 7-1-18-1.