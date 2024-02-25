Ranji Trophy | Tamil Nadu dethrones Saurashtra, wins by an innings and 33 runs

February 25, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Coimbatore

If you are a team trying to revive your fortunes in the country’s premier domestic tournament after nearly half a decade of underperformance, there is no better way to say that things are looking up than beating the defending champion in a knockout game.

Tamil Nadu did just that and, in some style, as it thrashed Saurashtra by an innings and 33 runs in three days in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science ground here on Sunday.

R. Sai Kishore’s men have now made it to the semifinals for the first time since 2016-17 and will take on the winner of the match between Mumbai and Baroda. The skipper was yet again at the forefront as he took four wickets in Saurashtra’s second innings to finish with match figures of nine for 93.

The host resumed the day ahead by 117 runs and lost three quick wickets to the Saurashtra pacers. However, an industrious 29-run partnership between S. Ajith Ram and Sandeep Warrier ensured the host got a lead of 155.

Warrier kickstarted things for TN by trapping Harvik Desai in front before sending Sheldon Jackson’s middle stump flying off the first ball after lunch.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Arpit Vasavada tried their best to give some hope to the visitor, stitching a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket on a pitch that was getting harder to bat on. But off-spinner Mohammed Ali got the breakthrough when he had Vasavada caught behind. Then Ajith Ram got two in two, removing Prerak Mankad and Chirag Jani.

Pujara played a valiant knock, soaking up the pressure, but Sai Kishore eventually got the big scalp, having the former caught behind. Play was extended by eight overs at 4.45 p.m., with TN needing two wickets. Warrier first breached Jaydev Unadkat’s defence, and fittingly, Sai Kishore closed out the game in the last over of the day.

The scores: Saurashtra - 1st innings: 183.

Tamil Nadu - 1st innings: R. Vimal Khumar b Jani 5, N. Jagadeesan lbw b Bhut 37, R. Sai Kishore c Desai b Unadkat 60, Pradosh Ranjan Paul b Bhut 13, B. Indrajith c&b Dharmendrasinh 80, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar b Yuvrajsinh 65, Vijay Shankar c Dharmendrasinh b Unadkat 18, Mohammed Ali c Jivrajani b Jani 17, M. Mohammed b Jani 4, S. Ajith Ram (not out) 23, Sandeep Warrier c Jackson b Dharmendrasinh 7, Extras (b-6, lb-3): 9; Total (in 119.4 overs): 338.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-63, 3-85, 4-134, 5-253, 6-267, 7-301, 8-307, 9-309.

Saurashtra bowling: Unadkat 22-5-57-2, Jani 14-4-22-3, Dharmendrasinh 35.4-7-90-2, Yuvrajsinh 16-0-77-1, Bhut 30-6-81-2, Mankad 2-0-2-0.

Saurashtra - 2nd innings: Harvik Desai lbw b Warrier 4, Kevin Jivrajani c Boopathi b Sai Kishore 27, Sheldon Jackson b Warrier 2, Cheteshwar Pujara c Jagadeesan b Sai Kishore 46, Arpit Vasavada c Jagadeesan b Ajith Ram 20, Prerak Mankad b Ajith Ram 3, Chirag Jani c&b Ajith Ram 0, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja b Sai Kishore 0, Parth Bhut c Vimal b Sai Kishore 3, Jaydev Unadkat b Warrier 4, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (not out) 4, Extras (b-9): 9; Total (in 75.4 overs): 122.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-20, 3-48, 4-103, 5-107, 6-107, 7-110, 8-111, 9-118.

TN bowling: Warrier 12-5-18-3, Mohammed 6-0-18-0, Pradosh 2-1-4-0, Sai Kishore 26.4-13-27-4, Ajith Ram 24-4-35-2, Mohammed Ali 5-1-11-1.