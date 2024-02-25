Ranji Trophy | Vidarbha reins in the Karnataka batting, takes control

February 25, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Nagpur

Vidarbha forced Karnataka into submission on the third day of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) here on Sunday. Karnataka had no answer to disciplined bowling, falling for 286.

Having taken a massive 174-run innings lead, Vidarbha has virtually shut the door on Karnataka’s campaign. The home team piled on the pain by cruising to 50 for no loss at Stumps.

The onus was on the Karnataka batters to make big hundreds and build partnerships. Only Nikin Jose (82, 212b, 11x4) was up for the fight. R. Samarth (59, 97b, 7x4) started the day with gumption, blunting the attack with a dead bat.

That was until he got a rough leg-before decision from umpire Nanda Kishore. Advancing way down the track to left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, Samarth was struck on the toe. The ball lobbed to slip, who appealed for a catch. After rushing back to the crease, Samarth watched in horror as Kishore lifted the finger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kishore came under more scrutiny from the Karnataka camp, when Sharath Srinivas, Dheeraj Gowda and Nikin Jose showed displeasure at being given out. Jose, sent back leg-before, had the best argument as it appeared that he got bat on it. Jose must take some blame himself, as he repeatedly attempted the reverse sweep to spinners without success. One failed attempt to spinner Aditya Sarvate proved to be his last.

The experienced Manish Pandey (15) was dismissed in meek fashion, playing all over an indipper from pacer Yash Thakur. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who even at 36 can crank it up, thrilled the small crowd by knocking over the stumps of V. Vyshak and V. Koushik in consecutive deliveries.

Karnataka coach P.V. Shashikanth stated that his batters did now show enough application. “The big guns — Mayank, Samarth, Manish — did not fire. We needed to show more application,” said Shashikanth.

The former Karnataka batter did not want to comment on the umpiring decisions, but agreed with a suggestion that DRS should be used in Ranji Trophy knockout games.

“DRS can change the course of the game. DRS is always welcome,” said Shashikanth.

The scores:

Vidarbha — 1st innings: 460.

Karnataka — 1st innings: R. Samarth lbw b Dubey 59, Mayank Agarwal c Wadkar b Thakare 0, K.V. Aneesh c Wadkar b Thakur 34, Nikin Jose lbw b Sarvate 82, Manish Pandey b Thakur 15, Hardik Raj c Karun b Thakur 23, Sharath Srinivas c Wadkar b Sarvate 29, Dheeraj Gowda lbw b Sarvate 5, V. Vyshak b Umesh 23, Vidwath Kaverappa (not out) 0, V. Koushik b Umesh 0; Extras (b-12, lb-2, nb-2): 16; Total (in 90.3 overs): 286.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-63, 3-121, 4-148, 5-198, 6-251, 7-257, 8-286, 9-286.

Vidarbha bowling: Umesh 14.3-1-54-2, Thakare 18-4-51-1, Sarvate 21-6-50-3, Thakur 14-3-48-3, Dubey 23-2-69-1.

Vidarbha — 2nd innings: Atharva Taide (batting) 21, Dhruv Shorey (batting) 29; Total (for no loss in 14 overs): 50.

Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 4-1-12-0, Koushik 5-0-17-0, Vyshak 3-0-20-0, Hardik 2-1-1-0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.