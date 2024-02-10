Ranji Trophy | Pondicherry vs. J&K - Day two report

February 10, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq followed up his five for 64 in the first innings with another five-wicket haul (five for 17) to leave Pondicherry reeling at 35 for seven versus Jammu & Kashmir on day two of their elite Group-D match in the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) Siechem ground here on Saturday.

This is Abid’s first-ever 10-wicket match haul in First-Class cricket.

Pondicherry had almost bungled the chase of 87 before the day’s play fortunately ended for it.

“I thought the game was ours until the last session,” said Pondicherry captain Rohit Damodaran after the day’s play.

It seemed the fall of quick wickets caused concern and the batters were caught in two minds as to what was the best option - to attack or to grind.

“After KB (Arun Karthick) got out, I think we were seriously concerned,” said Rohit, giving credit to the Jammu & Kashmir bowlers. “Rather than saying we were concerned and that didn’t work for us, I would say that they bowled well.”

Karthick skied his shot off left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma for Shubham Singh Pundir to take a running catch at mid off.

Abid then had Mohit Mittan’s middle stump uprooted, Paras Dogra leg before, and Krishna Pandey’s edged shot caught by Vivrant Sharma at mid off to complete his fifer and kiss the ground in celebration.

Earlier, he had opener Karthik Jayasundaram nick to be caught behind and Akash Kargave leg before.

“I think we gave too many runs in the second session,” said Rohit.

He was referring to Pondicherry’s inability to go for the kill.

After lunch, Jammu & Kashmir lost five wickets to be bowled out for 152, but also scored 71 runs.

Four wickets fell in the first session for 81 runs, and Jammu & Kashmir was on 81 for five at lunch.

On Sunday, Jammu & Kashmir needs only three wickets, while Pondicherry needs 52 runs to win.

A lot rides on this result for Pondicherry.

“If we get an outright win this game, we are also in the knockouts scene (contention), and anything can happen. In the history of Pondicherry, I don’t know how many times it can happen,” said Rohit.

That’s why he’s pushed himself to play this match despite not being fully fit. Spin-bowling all-rounder Fabid Ahmed was ruled out for this match with an ankle twist, and so Rohit had to play.

Rohit is unbeaten at the crease with Sidak.

Asked what approach Pondicherry should adopt on Sunday, he said: “I think for the first half-an-hour, we should try to counter-attack. If we get past the 30 minutes of counter-attack, then I think the game is anybody’s.”

The scores: Jammu & Kashmir - 1st innings: 106.

Pondicherry - 1st innings: 172.

Jammu & Kashmir - 2nd innings: Umran Malik c Karthick b Udeshi 0, Shubham Khajuria lbw b Rohit 25, Qamran Iqbal c Ratnaparkhe b Udeshi 5, Vivrant Sharma lbw b Rohit 5, Abdul Samad c Karthikeyan b Rohit 11, Shubham Singh Pundir lbw b Kargave 30, Sahil Lotra c Mittan b Udeshi 19, Fazil Rashid c (sub) Vijai b Sidak 36, Abid Mushtaq c Karthick b Rohit 11, Vanshaj Sharma (not out) 0, Umar Nazir c (sub) Premraj b Sidak 0; Extras (b-6, lb-4): 10; Total (in 67.5 overs): 152.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-10, 3-17, 4-46, 5-53, 6-89, 7-115, 8-150, 9-152.

Pondicherry bowling: Udeshi 27.3-10-48-3, Sidak 16.5-3-31-2, Rohit 18-5-46-4, Mittan 1.3-0-6-0, Kargave 4-2-11-1.

Pondicherry - 2nd innings: Paras Ratnaparkhe c Abid b Vanshaj 8, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram c Fazil b Abid 1, Paras Dogra lbw b Abid 12, Akash Kargave lbw b Abid 0, K.B. Arun Karthick c Shubham Singh b Vanshaj 0, Mohit Mittan b Abid 3, Sidak Singh (not out) 3, Krishna Pandey c Vivrant b Abid 6, Rohit Damodaran (not out) 2; Total (for 7 wkts. in 23 overs): 35.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-11, 3-12, 4-13, 5-22, 6-25, 7-31.

Jammu & Kashmir bowling: Abid 12-5-17-5, Vanshaj 6-1-15-2, Lotra 5-3-3-0.

