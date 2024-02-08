GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ranji Trophy | Confident Pondicherry takes on Jammu & Kashmir

Captain Rohit, who missed all the matches with a rib fracture, is fit and all set to return to lead the home side

February 08, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Thumbs up: Pondicherry’s Gourav and Abin will hope to continue their good work in the season. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The ongoing Ranji Trophy has already turned historic for Pondicherry. It beat Delhi in Delhi by nine wickets for only its second win in the elite group in the tournament history. As if to prove the victory didn’t happen by chance, it posted a 55-run win over Uttarakhand in Dehradun.

It has suffered two defeats too, one after each win. The team, nevertheless, draws confidence from its two morale-boosting away wins in extreme weather, said its experienced campaigner Arun Karthick on the eve of its sixth-round Group-D match versus Jammu & Kashmir.

“It’s a historic win – playing against Delhi at its home and beating it with almost everyone (in the opposition) playing IPL, and there were a few of the internationals (India players in the opposition)!

“And we are, like, a young side. To do that, to make that win happen, I think we fought hard! And that’s definitely a historic win for Pondicherry!

“That’ll be a good beginning. It’s not the only time we’ll win (against) a big team. I think the Uttarakhand win proved that the Delhi win was not (out of) luck. Uttarakhand (win) also, at their home! Both were (in) extreme weather,” said the 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter on Thursday.

Pacer Gaurav Yadav has been Pondicherry’s biggest asset. The 32-year-old has the most wickets in the season – 39 wickets, with five five-fors, from nine innings at an average of 11.92.

Pondicherry captain Rohit Damodaran, who has missed all the matches with a rib fracture sustained in a pre-season practice game in Kerala, is fit and all set to return to lead the side on Friday, according to Karthick.

He also added that spin-bowling all-rounder Fabid Ahmed has sustained an injury and will not be available for Friday’s match.

Asked about the pitch for the match at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) Siechem ground, Karthick said: “Maybe, some help for the spinners. Dry weather might help.”

