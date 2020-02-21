Ranji Trophy | Parthiv dominates the proceedings

Parthiv Patel (118 batting, 156b, 15x4) gave Goa a lesson in batting as the Gujarat captain notched up his 27th First Class hundred in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals on Thursday.

Parthiv’s breezy knock, aided by a 139-run partnership for the third wicket with Bhargav Merai (84, 113b, 12x4) and an unbroken 82-run association for the fifth with Chirag Gandhi (40 batting, 79b, 6x4) meant Gujarat ended day one at 330 for four after electing to bat.

Lacking penetration

With the Goa bowling lacking penetration required in the top tier, despite the red-soil strip at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium indicating signs of turn, the signs are ominous for the visitors.

As soon as captain Amit Verma lost the toss, Goa was chasing the game. Despite pacers Lakshay Garg and Vijesh Prabhudesai bowling tight lines early on, seldom did Gujarat openers Priyank Panchal and Samit Gohel look in trouble.

Gifting their wickets

After taking time to get their eye in, the duo started driving fluently.

However, the openers gifted their wickets either side of lunch. While Panchal drove Vijesh straight to covers, Gohel gave catching practice to Snehal Kauthankar in the slips off left-arm spinner Darshan Misal.

That brought Parthiv in and the veteran dominated the proceedings.

With Goa’s bowlers struggling to settle into rhythm, Parthiv and Merai plundered 125 runs in 25 overs to take Gujarat to 230 for two at tea.

While Merai’s wristwork was impressive, Parthiv’s straight punches off pacers earned applause from the gallery.

Landmark

Parthiv went past 11,000 First Class runs with a cut off left-arm spinner Amulya Pandrekar for his second four, but it was his 14th boundary into the last session — a paddled sweep off Verma — that fetched him his maiden hundred of the season.

Before that, he had lost Merai (caught in the slips while driving a flighted ball) and Manprit Juneja (trapped lbw, playing for the turn) off Verma shortly after tea.

Perhaps Verma held himself too long before coming into the attack in the 47th over.

But with Parthiv dealing with him with panache, even Verma’s leg-breaks wouldn’t have stopped him on the day.

The scores:

Gujara —1st innings: Samit Gohel c Kauthankar b Misal 52, Priyank Panchal c Amonkar b Vijesh 28, Bhargav Merai c Misal b Verma 84, Parthiv Patel (batting) 118, Manprit Juneja lbw b Verma 1, Chirag Gandhi (batting) 40; Extras (nb-5, w-2): 7; Total (for four wkts. in 90 overs): 330

Fall of wickets: 1-64, 2-107, 3-246, 4-248.

Goa bowling: Garg 13-4-30-0, Vijesh 12-3-60-1, Alemao 15-3-38-0, Misal 24-1-74-1, Suyash 3-1-17-0, Pandrekar 8-2-38-0, Verma 15-1-73-2.