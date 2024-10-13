RANJI TROPHY | Opening encounter between champion Mumbai and Baroda evenly poised

The opening round Ranji Trophy fixture between host Baroda and defending champion Mumbai has been set up for an exciting finish, with both teams in with a chance to start their Group A campaign with a win.

Baroda recovered from 41 for six to tally 185 before being bowled out in its second essay. Chasing a stiff target of 262 on a turning pitch at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Mumbai was 42 for two before Sunday’s play was called off due to bad light four minutes before scheduled close.

Despite the presence of Ajinkya Rahane in the middle and Shreyas Iyer along with a long list of all-rounders to follow, Mumbai will have to bat out of its skin considering the first session has been the most fruitful for the spinners.

The scenario was no different on the third morning, when Baroda started its second essay at nine for no loss. Shardul Thakur gave Mumbai the early breakthrough — forcing Jyotsnil Singh to chase an outswinger. Tanush Kotian — the on-song all-rounder — then took over, picking three wickets in seven balls to get Mumbai back in the game.

While the left-handed duo of Shashwat Rawat and Raj Limbani, the nightwatcher opener, fell to leg-before decisions, Kotian turned one in sharply through the gate between Mitesh Patel’s bat and pad in an ideal off-spinner’s dismissal of a right-hander.

When Himanshu Singh, the debutant offie, picked his first scalp that of Vishnu Solanki bat-padding one to leg-slip, Baroda was in tatters at 41 for six, with a lead of 117. But Krunal and Atit Sheth first steadied the ship with a 102-run association, before Krunal and Mahesh Pithiya carried on to frustrate Mumbai’s bowlers for the second time in the match.

Krunal swept the off-spinners effectively, while Pithiya drove with finesse. Finally, it was Kotian who earned a five-for when he dismissed Pithiya after tea, before Himanshu finished the innings off with his third wicket.

During Mumbai’s innings, leg-slip fielder Shivalik’s presence of mind led to Hardik Tamore’s freak dismissal. Having missed a sweep, Tamore knelt in his follow-through while the ball ricocheted off the keeper’s shoulder to Shivalik. Realising that Tamore’s backfoot was plonked just outside the line, Shivalik rushed to the stumps and whipped the bails off.

Prithvi Shaw had earlier flicked a catch to Shivalik off Pithiya’s bowling.

The scores: Baroda — 1st innings: 290.

Mumbai — 1st innings: 214.

Baroda — 2nd innings: Jyotsnil Singh c Tamore b Thakur 10, Raj Limbani lbw b Kotian 3, Shashwat Rawat lbw b Kotian 0, Mitesh Patel b Kotian 1, Shivalik Sharma c Mhatre b Avasthi 13, Vishnu Solanki c Shaw b Himanshu 5, Krunal Pandya lbw b Himanshu 55, Atit Sheth lbw b Kotian 26, Mahesh Pithiya c & b Kotian 40, Bhargav Bhatt (not out) 8, Akash Singh c Kotian b Himanshu 4; Extras (b-5, lb-14, nb-1): 20; Total (in 60.3 overs): 185.

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-17, 3-18, 4-23, 5-39, 6-41, 7-103, 8-150, 9-174.

Mumbai bowling: Mulani 6-0-29-0, Kotian 21-3-61-5, Thakur 7-3-12-1, Avasthi 8-3-14-1, Himanshu 18.3-3-50-3.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw c Shivalik b Pithiya 12, Ayush Mhatre (batting) 19, Hardik Tamore run out 6, Ajinkya Rahane (batting) 4; Extra (b-1): 1; Total (for two wickets in 10.3 overs): 42.

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-33.

Baroda bowling: Krunal 4.4-0-16-0, Akash 1-0-13-0, Pithiya 4-0-10-1, Bhatt 0.5-0-2-0.