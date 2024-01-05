Ranji Trophy | Never-say-die Mohammed back in the mix with a bang

January 05, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Valsad

M. Mohammed’s career was at a crossroads last year when he did not make the Ranji Trophy squad. The 32-year-old is not the most naturally gifted bowler but makes up for it with a never-say-die attitude, bowling with gusto.

However, the medium-pacer had only played 25 First Class matches over 10 years since his debut in 2012, and it looked like TN was ready to move on from him.

Lifeline

That was until he got a lifeline during the All India Buchi Babu invitational tournament. Playing for the TNCA President’s XI against Railways, he took three wickets before suffering a groin strain in the second innings. But he did enough to impress TN coach Sulakshan Kulkarni who felt he had a bowler to do the hard yards.

On Friday, the player from Dindigul did just that with a superb spell after tea that read 5-2-6-3 to help TN wrest control.

“I felt coming into the season I was in good rhythm and bowling well. I got the ball to move off the surface a bit and was happy I could help my team in the first match of my comeback,” said Mohammed who finished with a haul of five for 44.

Recalling the tough times over the last year, he said, “I was very hurt when I got dropped last year. I haven’t done much as a player because, except for one season, I never got a long run. So I decided to work hard to get back into the team and not rue for not doing enough.”

“I was not part of the first three camps we had last year, but after the Buchi Babu tournament, the coach assured me I would be in the reckoning. I am happy I could deliver and repay his faith in me. L. Balaji (bowling coach) has also been guiding me during training and gave me the confidence that I was doing well,” he added.

When asked about the areas he worked on, Mohammed said, “In the past, I could bowl with control with an older ball than the new one. This year, I moved to UFCC (T. Nagar) where I was the strike bowler, and I learned how to bowl with the new ball and not lose my pace. I also worked hard on my fitness to bowl long spells, and I am happy it worked today.”