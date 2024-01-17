Ranji Trophy | Mumbai brushes off Andhra, gets bonus point

January 17, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Mumbai

It took Mumbai just 162 minutes, in an extended morning session of the last day, to wrap up its second win with a bonus point in as many outings in Ranji Trophy and top the Group B table after two rounds.

All the Mumbai bowlers who rolled their arms over chipped in with at least a wicket each as Andhra’s remaining five wickets added just 78 runs at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground. Openers Jay Bista and Bhupen Lalwani then ensured Mumbai reached the target of 34 without any fuss.

The fact that the duo ensured Mumbai did not lose a wicket before Bista finished the game off with a backfoot punch off offie Shoaib Mohammed Khan meant Mumbai earned the bonus point for winning the game by 10 wickets.

Earlier in the morning, Shaik Rasheed and K. Nitish Kumar Reddy began on a sedate note with Andhra starting the day at 166 for five, 45 runs to make Mumbai bat again.

When both the overnight batters were dismissed in the first seven overs – Nitish nicking Dhawal Kulkarni to the keeper while Rasheed being induced into a drive by Mohit Avasthi with Bhupen Lalwani completing the catch in the cordon — Andhra was in danger of conceding an innings defeat.

But K.V. Sasikanth – despite carrying a leg injury – ensured Andhra avoided the innings defeat. The pacer was hit on the helmet by Avasthi and also copped a blow on his shoulder before being replaced by Girinath Reddy as a concussion substitute for the fourth innings.

Shams Mulani fittingly finished the Andhra innings by forcing his fellow left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan to edge one to captain Ajinkya Rahane. The wicket gave Mulani his sixth 10-wicket match-haul in a glittering First Class career.

The scores:

Mumbai – 1st innings: 395

Andhra – 1st innings: 184

Andhra – 2nd innings: C.R. Gnaneshwar c Avasthi b Mulani 9, D.B. Prashanth Kumar lbw b Avasthi 6, U.M.S. Girinath b Mulani 0, Hanuma Vihari c Pawar b Dias 46, Ricky Bhui c Pawar b Mulani 28, Shaik Rasheed c Lalwani b Avasthi 66, K. Nitish Kumar Reddy c Pawar b Kulkarni 30, K.V. Sasikanth b Dias 20, A. Lalith Mohan c Rahane b Mulani 16, P.V.S.N. Raju (not out) 1.

Extras (lb-4, nb-1): 5; Total (All out, 73.4 overs): 244.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-11, 3-17, 4-60, 5-128, 6-182, 7-197, 8-227, 9-228.

Mumbai bowling: Kulkarni 9-3-18-1, Avasthi 15-3-54-2, Mulani 30.4-5-96-4, Dias 12-0-45-3, Kotian 7-0-27-0.

Mumbai – 2nd innings: Jay Bista (not out) 26, Bhupen Lalwani (not out) 8. Total (for no loss, 8.4 overs) 34.

Andhra bowling: Lalith 4-0-11-0, Girinath 2-0-10-0, Nitish 2-1-5-0, Shoaib 0.4-0-8-0.

Result: Mumbai won by 10 wickets.

Points: Mumbai 7 (14); Andhra 0 (3).

