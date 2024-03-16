Ranji Trophy | Musheer thrilled with his contributions in Mumbai’s successful campaign

March 16, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Mumbai

An unbeaten double hundred in the quarterfinal. A crucial fifty in the semifinal. And a patient century in the summit clash. The fact that the same youngster had been dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad after tallying 96 runs in five innings makes Musheer Khan’s achievement over the last four weeks even more commendable.

While the 19-year-old is thrilled with playing a lion’s share in helping his team regain the Ranji Trophy after eight years, he has no qualms in admitting the knock that takes the case.

“The double hundred in the quarterfinal is memorable, it was my comeback also, but the hundred in the final is even more important,” Musheer told The Hindu. “It was the final, the team wanted me to occupy the crease and I am so glad I could deliver.”

Musheer’s marathon knock (136, 472m, 326b, 10x4) in the second innings that lasted eight minutes shy of eight hours was instrumental in Mumbai shutting the door on Vidarbha to script a famous win at the Wankhede Stadium. Just like in the quarterfinal, he was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match for his efforts in the summit clash.

Thanks to his solid batting in the knockouts, Musheer has also stepped out of the shadows of his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan, who ended his prolonged wait for a Test cap last month. Incidentally, Sarfaraz too scored 134 in Mumbai’s previous Ranji final, but ended up in a losing cause (2021-22 season against MP in Bengaluru).

Will he sledge Sarfaraz for scoring a hundred in a winning cause? “No, never,” pat came the reply by Musheer, who was a part of Mumbai’s reserves for the final in Bengaluru. “He also scored an excellent hundred but unfortunately the team could not go all the way. But I am just starting, still a long way to go,” Musheer added.

Having marked the Under-19 World Cup with two centuries before joining Mumbai’s squad, Musheer admitted that he is more assured of his game now. But he displayed his maturity by stating the Under-19 was only a stepping stone.

“Junior cricket is only the beginning, it can never be the end-goal. I am extremely happy that I have proven myself at this level. Hopefully I can build on it next season.”