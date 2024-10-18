Ranji Trophy | Mhatre’s ton piles it on after bowlers skittle out Maharashtra cheaply

Considering the traffic snarls observed in Bandra-Kurla Complex, the business hub where the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy is situated, most of the roads in the vicinity are converted into one-way traffic.

The first day of the Ranji Trophy clash between arch-rivals also witnessed one-way traffic. So dominant was Mumbai in all the departments that the defending champion was firmly placed in the driver’s seat on the opening day.

An all-round bowling attack bundled Maharashtra out for 126 in an extended morning session. Teenager Ayush Mhatre then starred with his maiden First Class hundred. Mhatre (127 n.o., 163b, 17x4, 3x6) alone outscored Maharashtra and his vital partnerships with captain Ajinkya Rahane (99-run for the third wicket) and Shreyas Iyer (unbroken 97 for the fourth) meant Mumbai raced to 220 for three, a lead of 94.

Taking guard at the start of the afternoon session, Mhatre drove Maharashtra’s pace duo of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Pradeep Dadhe – preferred ahead of Mukesh Choudhary and Rajneesh Gurbani – with panache even after losing two seniors. Dadhe accounted for Prithvi Shaw (missed the line off a straight one) and Hardik Tamore (caught-behind) but Mhatre was in his element.

That he was set for a big one was clear when he scored a hat-trick of fours – two backfoot punches through covers followed by a flick through midwicket – in Hangargekar’s second spell. While the teenager celebrated his fifty with a six off left-arm spinner, he reached the triple-figure mark with a single to third in the last session.

Had it not been for the Mumbai bowlers’ good work, Mhatre wouldn’t have had it set up on a platter. On a slightly sticky pitch, the pace trio of Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi and Royston Dias dismantled the long batting order before Shams Mulani finished the innings off in a hurry.

Shardul’s much-anticipated duel with Ruturaj Gaikwad lasted only two balls as the pacer enticed Ruturaj into a false drive that flew to Mhatre at gully. Off the next ball, the promising Sachin Dhas was rapped on the pads with a full one.

From two for three, Maharashtra never recovered with Avasthi racing through the middle order, including the crucial scalp of Ankeet Bawane (caught at gully).

The scores: Maharashtra – 1st innings: Siddhesh Veer c Shreyas b Avasthi 11, Ruturaj Gaikwad c Mhatre b Shardul 0, Sachin Dhas lbw b Shardul 0, Ankeet Bawane c Mhatre b Avasthi 17, Satyajeet Bachhav lbw b Dias 8, Arshin Kulkarni c Shaw b Avasthi 14, Azim Kazi (not out) 36, Nikhil Naik c Rahane b Dias 38, Hitesh Walunj c Shaw b Mulani 0, Rajvardhan Hangargekar c Kotian b Mulani 0, Pradeep Dadhe c Mhatre b Mulani 1; Extras (b-1): 1; Total (in 31.4 overs): 126.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-3, 3-23, 4-32, 5-41, 6-59, 7-117, 8-118, 9-120.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul 9-1-51-2, Avasthi 7-2-31-3, Dias 7-1-32-2, Mulani 6.4-1-7-3, Kotian 2-1-4-0.

Mumbai – 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw lbw b Dadhe 1, Ayush Mhatre (batting) 127, Hardik Tamore c Naik b Dadhe 4, Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Walunj 31, Shreyas Iyer (batting) 45; Extras (b 8, nb 3, w1): 12; Total (for 3 wkts. in 49 overs): 220.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-24, 3-123.

Maharashtra bowling: Dadhe 11-1-51-2, Hangargekar 12-0-82-0, Kulkarni 3-1-7-0, Bachhav 8-0-29-0, Walunj 13-1-37-1, Veer 2-0-6-0.

