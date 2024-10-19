Ranji Trophy | Shreyas’ counterattacking century overpowers Walunj’s six-for for fighting Maharashtra

A record missed. End of a drought. A memorable outing. And a promising partnership. That can be the summation of the second day’s play of the Maharashtra Derby of Ranji Trophy between arch-rivals Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Hitesh Walunj, the Maharashtra left-arm spinner, did halt teenager Ayush Mhatre’s (176, 232b, 22x4, 4x6) march towards becoming the third youngest Indian to notch up a First Class double hundred. But Walunj’s fifth five-wicket haul (six for 134) could not stop Shreyas Iyer’s onslaught.

Shreyas (142, 190b, 12x4, 4x6) ended a 35-month drought of a First Class ton as the centurion duo’s 200-run partnership was instrumental in Mumbai putting on a massive first-innings lead of 315 runs at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground.

Despite Shardul Thakur striking in the opening over in as many days, opener Sachin Dhas and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad put on a solid unbroken 141-run partnership to help Maharashtra end day two at 142 for one.

While Dhas blocked and left with ease, Ruturaj was at his brutal best. Having swapped their batting positions, the duo did not spare anything that was pitched up by the pacers and spinners alike. Ruturaj’s cover drives, including one off Tanush Kotian in the last over before Stumps, were a treat to watch.

The duo will have to continue the vigil in the same manner that Mhatre and Shreyas did in the morning.

The Mumbai pair doubled their overnight 97-run association. While Mhatre continued to bat with flair, Shreyas rotated strike and created boundary balls at will.

Shreyas’ lofted cover drive off Pradeep Dadhe that sailed over the boundary into the practice area was one of the highlights of the day. Once Mhatre offered a simple catch to short mid-wicket just before lunch, Walunj added Suryakumar Yadav’s prized scalp after the break off a mistimed sweep. And the spinner completed his five-for by getting Shreyas trapped in front of the wickets off a tentative prod.

The scores:

Maharashtra – 1st innings: 126.

Mumbai – 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw lbw b Dadhe 1, Ayush Mhatre c Bachhav b Walunj 176, Hardik Tamore c Naik b Dadhe 4, Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Walunj 31, Shreyas Iyer lbw b Walunj 142, Suryakumar Yadav c Bachhav b Walunj 7, Shams Mulani c Walunj b Veer 16, Shardul Thakur lbw b Walunj 12, Tanush Kotian c (sub) b Walunj 28, Mohit Avasthi lbw b Bachhav 0, Royston Dias (not out) 9; Extras (b-8, nb-6, w-1): 15; Total (in 103.1 overs): 441.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-24, 3-123, 4-323, 5-337, 6-366, 7-387, 8-404, 9-413.

Maharashtra bowling: Dadhe 16-1-76-2, Hangargekar 17-0-116-0, Kulkarni 5-1-13-0, Bachhav 23-1-69-1, Walunj 36.1-2-134-6, Veer 6-0-25-1.

Maharashtra – 2nd innings: Siddhesh Veer lbw b Shardul 0, Sachin Dhas (batting) 59, Ruturaj Gaikwad (batting) 80; Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-1): 3; Total (for one wkt. in 31 overs): 142.

Fall of wicket: 1-1.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul 8-1-27-1, Avasthi 6-1-25-0, Mulani 10-0-60-0, Kotian 3-0-14-0, Dias 4-1-14-0.

