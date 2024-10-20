Ranji Trophy | Mumbai on the cusp of victory despite Maharashtra fightback with the bat

Three outstanding innings and two mini collapses resulted in Mumbai finding itself on the cusp of victory in its Ranji Trophy Group A tie against arch-rival Maharashtra.

Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ankeet Bawane notching up hundreds and Sachin Dhas missing the landmark by just two runs, Maharashtra’s second innings folded up for 388, conceding a 315-run innings lead.

At stumps on Day three at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground, Mumbai had wiped out 13 runs of the target of 74.

Despite bursts of brilliance with the ball, the day belonged to the three Maharashtra batters. Shardul Thakur and Mohit Avasthi employed the short-ball ploy right away but Ruturaj made his intentions clear, hooking the first ball of the day’s play over the deep square-leg’s head beyond the boundary.

“Ruturaj displayed his ability of converting good balls into boundary shots in abundance. It was pleasing to see the batters putting their head down in the second innings”Sulakshan KulkarniMaharashtra coach

Soon after he crossed his hundred by sprinting two runs after pulling Shardul, Mumbai got into defensive mode. Shams Mulani bowled over the wicket to stifle the run-flow, but Dhas matched Ruturaj in strokeplay and the duo impressed with the running between the wickets.

Soon after lunch, Dhas faltered into a pull shot off Mohit Avasthi and Shardul ran in from deep square-leg to take the catch. So dismayed was Dhas, dismissed on 98, that captain Ruturaj had to offer him a consolatory hug.

Mulani was finally rewarded when Ruturaj edged one that pitched around leg-stump and turned and Ajinkya Rahane didn’t falter at slips. Tanush Kotian then wreaked havoc by picking three wickets in eight balls, including a stunning Suryakumar Yadav catch at short midwicket to dismiss Arshin Kulkarni.

“Perhaps with two right-handers at the crease, I had to wait longer than expected to bowl. Once I got the ball in my hands, I had to deliver and I am glad I could”Tanush KotianMumbai allrounder

Bawane – driving at his fluent best – then found an ally in Satyajeet Bachhav. Mumbai’s ploy of taking the new ball also worked in Maharashtra’s favour as the duo batted without any trouble. Minutes after crossing his 24th First Cass hundred, Bawane attempted a reverse sweep off Mulani and was bowled. That resulted in a chaotic finish to the innings with Mumbai picking the last four wickets for five runs.

The scores: Maharashtra – 1st innings: 126.

Mumbai – 1st innings: 441.

Maharashtra – 2nd innings: Siddhesh Veer lbw b Shardul 0, Sachin Dhas c Shardul b Avasthi 98, Ruturaj Gaikwad c Rahane b Mulani 145, Ankeet Bawane b Mulani 101, Azeem Kazi c Rahane b Kotian 7, Nikhil Naik lbw b Kotian 5, Arshin Kulkarni c Suryakumar b 0, Satyajeet Bachhav b Avasthi 20, Hitesh Walunj c Rahane b Mulani 0, Rajvardhan Hangargekar b Avasthi 5, Pradeep Dadhe (not out) 0; Extras (b-3, lb-3, w-1): 7; Total (in 106.3 overs): 388.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-223, 3-274, 4-289, 5-295, 6-295, 7-383, 8-383, 9-383.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul 17-1-68-1, Avasthi 19.3-3-65-3, Mulani 36-1-155-3, Kotian 25-5-74-3, Dias 9-3-20-0.

Mumbai – 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw (batting) 7, Ayush Mhatre (batting) 6; Total (for no loss in 1.2 overs): 13.

Maharashtra bowling: Walunj 1-0-10-0, Bachhav 0.2-0-3-0.

