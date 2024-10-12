Ranji Trophy MP vs Kar | Day two gets abandoned without a ball being bowled

The 2024-25 Ranji Trophy started early to escape the ruinous winter fog. Little did it expect late monsoon rain to wreck the best-laid plans.

On Saturday at the Holkar Stadium, day two of the Madhya Pradesh-Karnataka Elite Group-C match was abandoned without a ball being bowled after overnight rain — a paltry 4mm according to the Indian Meteorological Department but many times more in the eyes of the public — rendered the ground unplayable.

The bowlers’ run-up area at both ends were particularly in bad shape, and despite moderately clear skies and good sunshine through the day, they remained soggy and slippery.

The episode comes close on the heels of another important centre Kanpur being in the dock for its failure to restart play for two full days in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh.

While Indore has seen unseasonal rains over the past few days, a few locals and a couple of former office-bearers The Hindu spoke to claimed that much of the infrastructure — like more sheets to cover the ground — was moved to Gwalior, about 500km away, for last Sunday’s T20I versus Bangladesh and had only returned on Saturday.

Rohit Pandit, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, however, said that it was not the case. “We generally don’t cover the whole ground for domestic matches, but only internationals. Whatever was necessary we had them ready. It rained until 4.30 a.m. but we are assessing why we couldn’t start the game.”

The groundstaff tried every trick in the book. Super-soppers were used in the morning and they even tied exhaust fans, which are generally used in bathrooms to suck out moisture, between the rungs of a ladder and mounted the whole set-up on to a push cart with two small wheels.

Inadequate

The staff scruffed up the damp areas, poured sand over them and used the heavy roller on top. But every effort proved inadequate, and eventually the day’s play was called off at 3.55 p.m. There is forecast for rain until October 15, and Pandit said that the choice to cover the whole ground with sheets will be at the discretion of the curator.

The scores: Madhya Pradesh - 1st innings: Yash Dubey c Sateri b Hardik 20, Himanshu Mantri lbw b Prasidh 0, Subhransu Senapati c Sateri b Vyshak 28, Shubham Sharma retd. hurt 40, Harpreet Singh Bhatia (batting) 75, Rajat Patidar c sub b Koushik 31, Venkatesh Iyer (batting) 25; Extras (b-8, lb-5): 13; Total (for four wkts. in 83 overs): 232.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-37, 3-65, 4-184.

Karnataka bowling: Koushik 21-7-44-1, Prasidh 8-1-20-1, Vyshak 17-4-39-1, Hardik 14-3-38-1, Shreyas 17-2-65-0, Nikin 5-1-8-0, Padikkal 1-0-5-0.

Toss: Karnataka.