Ranji Trophy | Manoj Tiwari blasts triple ton

A triple hundred is rare. Even rarer is one made with consummate ease. Like the one Manoj Tiwari scored on Monday.

His unbeaten 303 (414b, 630m, 30x4, 5x6) helped Bengal post a mammoth 635 for seven (decl.) in the Ranji Trophy Group A match at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground. Then, the host’s seamers took over and Hyderabad found itself in familiar territory.

The visitors finished the second day at 83 for five.

After watching Shreyan Chakraborty departing in the second over of the day — caught at second slip off seamer Ravi Kiran — he was joined by Shahbaz Ahmed, who helped him build another century partnership.

The seventh-wicket stand was worth 108 when Shahbaz (49, 79b, 5x4, 1x6) was run out by a smart piece of fielding from mid-on by Akshath Reddy. Now it was Arnab Nandi’s to play the supporting role to the heroics of Tiwary.

The unbroken eighth wicket partnership yielded 159 when the declaration came in the first over after tea. Nandi (65 not out, 83b, 8x4, 1x6) also played some delightful drives.

Bengal declared when Tiwary reached his triple, square-cutting part-time off-spinner Rahul Buddhi for a boundary. He later admitted that he did not know how to celebrate the moment, for he had never scored a triple hundred before.

That didn’t matter. For the sparse crowd, he had given plenty of moments to celebrate, like the sublime gentle extra-cover off left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan and those sixes over the bowler’s head.

He had given two chances — the second one, while on 160, was a sitter at slip off the hard-working but hapless Ravi Kiran — but it was a masterly knock nevertheless, as he became only the second Bengal batsman to make a triple ton in the Ranji Trophy after Devang Gandhi, who scored 323 against Assam in 1998.

The stage was now set for the host’s new-ball duo. Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep came up with a remarkable spell of hostile pace bowling.

They bowled unchanged for 20 overs. It was great to watch Akash getting one to rise awkwardly and making Akshath edge to slip and Mukesh knocking Ravi Teja’s off stump out of the ground.

The scores:

Bengal – Ist Innings: Abhishek Raman c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 0, Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw b Ravi Teja 12, Kazi Saifi c Jaweed b Saaketh 27, Manoj Tiwary (not out) 303, Anustup Majumdar c Sumanth b Mehdi 59, Shreevats Goswami c Saaketh b Ravi Kiran 95, Shreyan Chakraborty c Tanay b Ravi Kiran 0, Shahbaz Ahmed (run out) 49, Arnab Nandi (not out) 65; Extras (b-13, lb-9, w-3) 25; Total (for seven wkts. decl. in 151.4 overs): 635.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-22, 3-60, 4-172, 5-362, 6-368, 7-476.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 26-6-74-3, Ravi Teja 26-3-106-1, Mehdi 43-4-161-1, Saaketh30-2-131-1, Tanay 21-2-112-0, Sandeep 5-0-23-0, Buddhi 0.4-0-6-0.

Hyderabad – Ist Innings: Tanay Thyagarajan c Abhimanyu b Akash 7, Akshath Reddy c Arnab b Akash 2, T. Ravi Teja b Mukesh 12, Rahul Buddhi c Goswami b Akash 11, B. Sandeep c Goswami b Mukesh 13, Jaweed Ali (batting) 19, Tanmay Agarwal (batting) 10; Extras ( b-8, nb-1) 9; Total (for five wkts. in 20 overs): 83.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-14, 3-30, 4-54, 5-54.

Bengal bowling: Mukesh 10-1-29-2, Akash 10-1-46-3.