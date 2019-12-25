Ranji Trophy | Late start due to solar eclipse

The solar eclipse on Thursday morning has pushed the start of the second day’s play of most of the Ranji Trophy matches.

The Tamil Nadu-Madhya Pradesh game at Indore, being telecast live on Star Sports, will start at 11.30 a.m.

The first session will last till 1 p.m. while the second and third sessions will be from 1.40 to 3.10 p.m. and 3.30 to 5.30 p.m. There will be only 75 overs during the day.

The Karnataka-Himachal Pradesh match at Mysuru will begin at 11.15 a.m. (Revised timings: Morning: 11.15 to 12.00; Post lunch: 12.40 to 15.10; Post tea: 15.30 to 17.30).

The other Ranji matches, too, will start late following a communication from the BCCI.