Ranji Trophy | Koushik picks up four as Gujarat gets bowled out for 264

January 12, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Pacer V. Koushik (four for 49) continued his dream run in First Class cricket, helping Karnataka dismiss Gujarat for 264 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday.

Koushik, who entered this fixture with an incredible average of 14.75 in 10 matches, put on yet another exhibition of skilled seam bowling. He choked the run flow with a tight line, bringing the ball back in sharply. The 31-year-old was most dangerous when he slipped the odd one straight through.

Het Patel and Sunpreet Bagga were his early victims — the top-order batters paying the price for being stuck on the crease. As close of play approached, Koushik took out two tailenders to end the Gujarat essay.

The host enjoyed a fine afternoon session, when Kshitij Patel (95, 161b, 11x4) and Umang Kumar (72, 143b, 12x4) kept the bowlers at bay. The duo displayed great tenacity in a 157-run fifth-wicket stand to rescue the home side from 45 for four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kshitij fell just short of a maiden First Class century when he glanced an attempted hook off fast bowler V. Vyshak to the wicketkeeper.

Left-arm spinner Rohit Kumar then joined the party, dismissing Umang and Ripal Patel in quick succession. Rohit was ineffective when he bowled a defensive line outside leg stump, but when he switched to around the wicket and tossed it outside off, rewards were instant.

Umang and Ripal could not resist the big heave, and ended up spooning simple catches to point. Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja (45 n.o., 92b, 1x4, 3x6) was up for a fight, but lacked support from his mates.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who entered this outing fresh from international Test duty, left the field with a likely quadriceps injury. Prasidh was unable to complete his 15th over. It was a memorable debut for wicketkeeper Sujay Sateri, who was included in the eleven due to an injury to regular custodian Sharath Srinivas. Sateri, 24, was safe as a house, taking three brilliant diving catches.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings:

Priyank Panchal b Vyshak 24, Het Patel c Padikkal b Koushik 4, Sunpreet Bagga lbw b Koushik 0, Manan Hingrajia c Sateri b Prasidh 4, Kshitij Patel c Sateri b Vyshak 95, Umang Kumar c Padikkal b Rohit 72, Ripal Patel c Prasidh b Rohit 0, Chintan Gaja (not out) 45, S.A. Desai c Padikkal b Prasidh 4, R.A. Vaghela c Sateri b Koushik 0, Arzan Nagwaswalla c Nikin b Koushik 6.

Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-1, nb-3): 10; Total (in 88 overs): 264.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-17, 3-27, 4-45, 5-202, 6-208, 7-213, 8-222, 9-240.

Karnataka bowling: Prasidh 14.5-4-62-2, Koushik 20-6-49-4, Vyshak 18.1-3-42-2, Rohit 26-4-70-2, Shubhang 9-0-35-0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.