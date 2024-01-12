GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy | Koushik picks up four as Gujarat gets bowled out for 264

Kshitij and Umang rescue the host with a 157-run fifth-wicket stand after coming together at 45 for four; Prasidh leaves the field, unable to finish his over, due to an injury

January 12, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
Good job: Karnataka will be pleased that it could dismiss Gujarat on the first day itself.

Good job: Karnataka will be pleased that it could dismiss Gujarat on the first day itself. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Pacer V. Koushik (four for 49) continued his dream run in First Class cricket, helping Karnataka dismiss Gujarat for 264 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday.

Koushik, who entered this fixture with an incredible average of 14.75 in 10 matches, put on yet another exhibition of skilled seam bowling. He choked the run flow with a tight line, bringing the ball back in sharply. The 31-year-old was most dangerous when he slipped the odd one straight through.

Het Patel and Sunpreet Bagga were his early victims — the top-order batters paying the price for being stuck on the crease. As close of play approached, Koushik took out two tailenders to end the Gujarat essay.

The host enjoyed a fine afternoon session, when Kshitij Patel (95, 161b, 11x4) and Umang Kumar (72, 143b, 12x4) kept the bowlers at bay. The duo displayed great tenacity in a 157-run fifth-wicket stand to rescue the home side from 45 for four.

Kshitij Patel and Umang Kumar running between the wicket during the 1st day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Karnataka.

Kshitij Patel and Umang Kumar running between the wicket during the 1st day of Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Karnataka. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Kshitij fell just short of a maiden First Class century when he glanced an attempted hook off fast bowler V. Vyshak to the wicketkeeper.

Left-arm spinner Rohit Kumar then joined the party, dismissing Umang and Ripal Patel in quick succession. Rohit was ineffective when he bowled a defensive line outside leg stump, but when he switched to around the wicket and tossed it outside off, rewards were instant.

Umang and Ripal could not resist the big heave, and ended up spooning simple catches to point. Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja (45 n.o., 92b, 1x4, 3x6) was up for a fight, but lacked support from his mates.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who entered this outing fresh from international Test duty, left the field with a likely quadriceps injury. Prasidh was unable to complete his 15th over. It was a memorable debut for wicketkeeper Sujay Sateri, who was included in the eleven due to an injury to regular custodian Sharath Srinivas. Sateri, 24, was safe as a house, taking three brilliant diving catches.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings:

Priyank Panchal b Vyshak 24, Het Patel c Padikkal b Koushik 4, Sunpreet Bagga lbw b Koushik 0, Manan Hingrajia c Sateri b Prasidh 4, Kshitij Patel c Sateri b Vyshak 95, Umang Kumar c Padikkal b Rohit 72, Ripal Patel c Prasidh b Rohit 0, Chintan Gaja (not out) 45, S.A. Desai c Padikkal b Prasidh 4, R.A. Vaghela c Sateri b Koushik 0, Arzan Nagwaswalla c Nikin b Koushik 6.

Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-1, nb-3): 10; Total (in 88 overs): 264.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-17, 3-27, 4-45, 5-202, 6-208, 7-213, 8-222, 9-240.

Karnataka bowling: Prasidh 14.5-4-62-2, Koushik 20-6-49-4, Vyshak 18.1-3-42-2, Rohit 26-4-70-2, Shubhang 9-0-35-0.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.