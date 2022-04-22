Ranji Trophy knockouts itinerary to be decided on Saturday

The itinerary of the Ranji Trophy knockouts, to be played in June, is set to finalised during the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) apex council meeting on Saturday.

The Hindu understands that Bengaluru is likely to host the remaining seven games, starting with the quarterfinals, from June 6. The semifinals and the final are likely to begin on June 14 and 22, respectively. The apex council is also likely to finalise the knockouts draw.

While announcing the Ranji Trophy league stage schedule in January, the BCCI had stated the knockouts will be played under biosecure protocols from May 30 to June 26.

The apex council is also likely to discuss India’s premature exit from the Women’s World Cup last month.