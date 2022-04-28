Ranji Trophy knockouts in Bengaluru from June 4

Ranji Trophy knockouts in Bengaluru from June 4MUMBAI April 28, 2022 13:31 IST
The knockouts will be played in a soft biosecure bubble, according to the BCCI guidelines
Mumbai will face Uttarakhand, while Karnataka will take on Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, to be played in Bengaluru from June 4. The final will be played from June 20 to 24.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah wrote to the participating teams with detailed knockouts itinerary and staging association guidelines. West Bengal will square off against Jharkhand while Punjab is pitted against Madhya Pradesh in the remaining two quarterfinals.
According to the BCCI guidelines, accessed by The Hindu, the knockouts will be played in a soft biosecure bubble.
Just like the recently-concluded Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy and the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Championship, the Ranji Trophy knockouts will see the teams being given the option of players sharing the room. Ever since the pandemic hit, all the domestic cricket was played with players being prohibited from sharing rooms.
The schedule
Quarterfinals: June 4-8; Semifinals: June 12-16; Final: June 20-24.
The draw
First quarterfinal: Bengal vs Jharkhand
Second quarterfinal: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand
Third quarterfinal: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh
Fourth quarterfinal: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh
First semifinal: Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 4
Second semifinal: Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 3