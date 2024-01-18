GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ranji Trophy | Kerala faces stern test against inform Mumbai 

The visitor is coming off dominant victories, both with bonus points; the home outfit will be banking on its seasoned campaigners to come good

January 18, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

M R Praveen Chandran
M.R. Praveen Chandran
Aces: Shreyas (left) and Saxena’s performances will be crucial in the spin-friendly track. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Host Kerala faces a stern test on its ability when it meets table topper Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match at the St.Xavier’s College ground on Friday.

The 41-time champion showcased its myriad strengths and tenacity in the first two matches to carve out wins with bonus points. Mumbai will be keen to carry the momentum against Kerala. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the side has players with experience and expertise to excel on a surface which has traditionally helped the spinners. In Shams Mulani, it has a wily and dangerous spinner. Anticipating a turning track Mumbai has also included off-spinner Himanshu Singh in the squad.

The visitor’s batting lineup with the likes of Rahane and Shivam Dube will evoke fear and threat. Rahane will be looking for a big score after his failure against Andhra. 

For Kerala, Jalaj Saxena, after a poor outing against Uttar Pradesh, seemed to be returning to his rhythm against Assam. He will enjoy bowling on the surface, which has bought him a bucketful of wickets. However, the lack of support for Jalaj will be a worrying factor. Leg spinner Shreyas Gopal hasn’t been able to create an impact as the opposition batters have chosen to attack him. 

However, Basil Thampi’s return to form is a good sign for the home side. The medium pacer has found swing with both old and new balls to give Kerala crucial breakthroughs. With the lion-hearted M.D. Nidheesh supporting him well, Kerala has hurt the opposition with the new ball. But the batting lineup is prone to collapses, and this happened in both matches this season.  

Kerala’s crisis man Sachin Baby giving tips to Vishweshwar Suresh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sanju Samson’s return after India duty will be a big boost. Sachin Baby has seemingly slipped into his familiar role of a crisis man again. With Rohan Prem running into form, he along with Sanju and Baby will again hold the key to Kerala’s fortunes.

“Mumbai is a strong side and we should play at our best to be competitive. As I said we need to win sessions to put them under pressure,’‘ Kerala coach M.Venkataramana said.

