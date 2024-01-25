GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy | Karnataka will aim to get its campaign back on track again

CRICKET | The visitor will look for a statement win against Tripura, whose last two outings were hindered by inclement weather

January 25, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - AGARTALA

Sports Bureau
With two key absences in the batting line-up, Nikin Jose’s return to form in the previous round will be crucial for Karnataka.

With two key absences in the batting line-up, Nikin Jose’s return to form in the previous round will be crucial for Karnataka. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

After two below-par performances against Gujarat and Goa, Karnataka will look for a statement win against Tripura in the Ranji Trophy Group-C encounter at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium here starting Friday.

Following a rousing win against Punjab, Karnataka has collected just three points from two matches. In a tricky group with more than two quarterfinal contenders, it can ill-afford another underwhelming effort.

The eight-time champion will have to do with a diminished batting line-up, vice-captain Nikin Jose’s return to form notwithstanding. Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 369 runs this season with two centuries, is away on India-A duty, while Manish Pandey will miss the tie because of a palm injury.

Opener R. Samarth has recovered from a bout of viral fever, but with there being concerns about D. Nischal’s fitness — palm injury — the team management may hand a debut to 22-year-old right-hand batter K.V. Aneesh.

It remains to be seen if 17-year-old all-rounder Hardik Raj, brought into the squad as a like-for-like replacement for the left-handed Shubhang Hegde, is given his first cap as well.

If there is one area where Karnataka is fully stocked, it’s in fast bowling. Vidwath Kaverappa rejoining the squad means it has a full battery of pacers, but with teams this edition playing a match every four days, rotation may well be on the cards.

But it all depends on the weather. When Tamil Nadu played here earlier this month, just 51 overs of play was possible because of heavy fog. Wriddhiman Saha’s Tripura, which started with a thumping win over Goa, then travelled to Mohali, only to be thwarted again, with just 45.5 overs bowled.

A team that secured the first-innings lead over Gujarat, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh last season, and beat the likes of Saurashtra and Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this campaign surely deserves its moment under the sun.

Related Topics

cricket / domestic / sport / sports event / national tournament / national championship / Karnataka / Tripura / Agartala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.