ADVERTISEMENT

Ranji Trophy | I am enjoying this phase of my career, says Karnataka’s Koushik after career-best seven-for

January 05, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The right-arm pacer shone in the previous Ranji season as well, with 24 wickets from five matches to his name

N. Sudarshan

Better late than never: Koushik only made his First-Class debut at 27. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

V. Koushik is a late bloomer. He once had a corporate job and made his First-Class debut only at 27, against Tamil Nadu in December 2019. And after that, he played just eight red-ball matches until the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy opener Punjab that began here on Friday. With a career-best seven-wicket haul (7/41), he is seemingly making up for lost time.

This process had in fact started last season when he played five Ranji Trophy matches and picked up 24 wickets. In the last two Vijay Hazare Trophy campaigns, he has claimed 18 wickets each, and he had a match-haul of five wickets in the Duleep Trophy final that South Zone won in July 2023.

“I am very happy with my performance,” Koushik said on Friday. “I bowled well last year and was just hoping to have a good start this time. The rhythm was good and we had a good preparatory camp and everything came together.”

Karnataka has always been a tough team for a new fast bowler to break into, with the likes of R. Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun and S. Aravind playing for many years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even in the current set-up, Vidwath Kaverappa, V. Vyshak, and M. Venkatesh are backups. Koushik, though, stated that he has enjoyed the challenge.

“From 22 to 26, I didn’t play a lot of matches,” the 31-year-old said when asked if he could have debuted earlier. “I sat out nearly 13 to 14 matches in a row in Thimmappaiah [Memorial tournament, a red-ball preparatory competition].

“Probably a break there would have helped me. Nevertheless, a debut is a debut, at any age, and I am now enjoying this phase.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US