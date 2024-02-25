Ranji Trophy | Karun’s knock puts Vidarbha in the driver’s seat

February 25, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Nagpur

Karun Nair plans to get dinner with his old mates in the Karnataka camp in a couple of days. But for now, it is pure business.

Kinship was set aside on Saturday, as Karun’s classy 90 gave Vidarbha the upper hand against his former team on the second day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal outing here on Saturday. Vidarbha posted an imposing 460, before Karnataka moved to 98 for two at close of play.

Karun, who spent the first decade of his career in the Karnataka side, put on a driving exhibition. Anything full or on length was met with crisp forward movement and a flowing bat. With timing and elegance, Karun collected boundaries aplenty in the ‘V’. The 32-year-old looked on course to score his third hundred of the season, until he received an unplayable delivery from pacer Vidwath Kaverappa which flattened his off stump.

Karun explained that while it “felt different” to bat against his pals, the end goal remained unchanged. “I play to win. It doesn’t matter who I play against. I’m not very satisfied with this knock. I’m disappointed that I could not get a big hundred,” Karun said.

Handy contributions from Aditya Sarvate (26), Harsh Dubey (20), Yash Thakur (31) and Umesh Yadav (21 n.o.) added heft to Vidarbha’s cause. With spinners Hardik Raj and Dheeraj Gowda rendered ineffective, Karnataka fast bowlers Kaverappa (four for 99), V. Vyshak (one for 88) and V. Koushik (one for 70) did the heavy lifting.

The trio showed the resolve to bowl 96.1 overs between them, even if results did not come easy.

Wicketkeeper Sharath Srinivas displayed great athleticism when he dived to his left to snap up Sarvate. Srinivas then ran in to collect a poor throw, and flicked it underhand back onto the stumps to catch Aditya Thakare short of the crease.

Karnataka desperately needed its batters to grind and inspire hope. In this regard, captain Mayank Agarwal and youngster K.V. Aneesh failed.

Facing only his third delivery, Mayank attempted a loose shot outside off and nicked it.

Aneesh (34, 48b, 6x4) looked good in patches, but as stumps approached, he gifted his wicket away by fishing well away from the body. Opener R. Samarth (43 batting) and Nikin Jose (20 batting) lived to fight another day.

The scores:

Vidarbha — 1st innings: Atharva Taide lbw b Hardik 109, Dhruv Shorey lbw b Koushik 12, Yash Rathod c Jose b Kaverappa 93, Karun Nair b Kaverappa 90, Akshay Wadkar c Samarth b Kaverappa 16, Mohit Kale c Jose b Hardik 16, Aditya Sarvate c Sharath b Kaverappa 26, Harsh Dubey c Sharath b Dheeraj 20, Yash Thakur c Samarth b Vyshak 31, Umesh Yadav (not out) 21, Aditya Thakare run out 7; Extras (b-6, lb-10, w-3): 19; Total (in 143.1 overs): 460.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-206, 3-251, 4-284, 5-319, 6-374, 7-389, 8-419, 9-443.

Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 31.1-9-99-4, Koushik 34-8-70-1, Vyshak 31-7-88-1, Dheeraj 19-1-76-1, Hardik 21-3-89-2, Samarth 7-0-22-0.

Karnataka — 1st innings: R. Samarth (batting) 43, Mayank Agarwal c Wadkar b Thakare 0, K.V. Aneesh c Wadkar b Thakur 34, Nikin Jose (batting) 20; Extras (lb-1): 1; Total (for two wkts. in 24 overs): 98.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-63.

Vidarbha bowling: Umesh 5-0-27-0, Thakare 7-1-29-1, Sarvate 5-1-8-0, Thakur 3-0-22-1, Dubey 4-0-11-0.

