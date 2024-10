Ranji Trophy | Nikin and Shreyas deny Madhya Pradesh three points

Nikin Jose’s back-to-the-wall 99 (216b, 8x4, 6x4) denied Madhya Pradesh the bragging rights over Karnataka as their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C opener petered out to a draw at the Holkar Stadium here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host declared overnight on 425 for eight, giving itself a minimum of 98 overs to bowl Karnataka out and secure three points. For the visitor, gaining the lead was a far-fetched proposition, but it was the ideal opportunity to show the stomach for a fight and set the tone for the season ahead.

Nikin and Shreyas Gopal (60 n.o., 110b, 7x4, 1x6) did exactly that as they rescued Karnataka from a precarious 72 for four with a 127-run partnership. Nikin fell short of a much-deserved century, trapped leg-before on the back-foot by left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya minutes before tea.

ADVERTISEMENT

But by then, the 24-year-old, who had endured a below-par 2023-24 campaign, had done enough, both for his team and himself. At 206 for five, bad light and a slight drizzle officially ended proceedings and gave the sides a point each.

Nikin, who opened the innings, saw offie Saransh Jain and Kartikeya bamboozle his colleagues, bowling 32 of the 37 overs in the morning session as the brand-new cherry gripped, turned and bounced.

Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey were both caught by the close-in fielders off Kartikeya while Devdutt Padikkal paid the price for playing back to Saransh’s delivery that slid and thudded into the pads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debutant R. Smaran concentrated hard (17, 51b, 1x4, 1x6), but had his off-stump rearranged by Saransh while trying to guard against the one that would hold its line.

From there on, Nikin and Shreyas buckled down. After safely negotiating until lunch, the duo scored briskly, collecting 46 runs from the next 10 overs.

Nikin, after impressing with his cut shots early, slapped Saransh for a four and six down the ground. The half-century was had by flicking Avesh Khan to the mid-wicket fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shreyas, who was reprieved by Rajat Patidar at backward short-leg when on six, played the ideal foil, nudging, driving and sweeping his way to his 15th First Class fifty.

Nikin moved into the 90s with towering back-to-back maximums off Saransh. Kartikeya spared his spin partner of further misery, but it came a tad too late.

The scores:

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh - 1st innings: 425 for eight decl.

Karnataka - 1st innings: Nikin Jose lbw b Kartikeya 99, Mayank Agarwal c Dubey b Kartikeya 0, Devdutt Padikkal lbw b Saransh 16, R. Smaran b Saransh 17, Manish Pandey c Patidar b Kartikeya 9, Shreyas Gopal (not out) 60, Sujay Sateri (not out) 2; Extras (lb-3): 3; Total (for five wkts. in 75 overs): 206.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-28, 3-53, 4-72, 5-199.

Madhya Pradesh bowling: Kartikeya 33-13-68-3, Avesh 4-1-10-0, Saransh 31-5-103-2, Shubham 2-0-12-0, Khejroliya 4-0-9-0, Venkatesh 1-0-1-0.

PoM: Shubham Sharma.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.