Ranji Trophy | Nikin and Shreyas deny Madhya Pradesh three points

The duo’s 127-run partnership for the fifth wicket ensures Karnataka doesn’t concede the first-innings lead after the visitor declared its first innings at the overnight score of 425 for eight

Published - October 14, 2024 07:42 pm IST - INDORE

N. Sudarshan
Team game: Nikin fell one short of a century but will be happy with the point he gained for Karnataka.

Team game: Nikin fell one short of a century but will be happy with the point he gained for Karnataka. | Photo Credit: N. SUDARSHAN

Nikin Jose’s back-to-the-wall 99 (216b, 8x4, 6x4) denied Madhya Pradesh the bragging rights over Karnataka as their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C opener petered out to a draw at the Holkar Stadium here on Monday.

The host declared overnight on 425 for eight, giving itself a minimum of 98 overs to bowl Karnataka out and secure three points. For the visitor, gaining the lead was a far-fetched proposition, but it was the ideal opportunity to show the stomach for a fight and set the tone for the season ahead.

Nikin and Shreyas Gopal (60 n.o., 110b, 7x4, 1x6) did exactly that as they rescued Karnataka from a precarious 72 for four with a 127-run partnership. Nikin fell short of a much-deserved century, trapped leg-before on the back-foot by left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya minutes before tea.

Madhya Pradesh spinner Kumar Kartikeya in action on day four of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka.

Madhya Pradesh spinner Kumar Kartikeya in action on day four of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. | Photo Credit: N SUDARSHAN

But by then, the 24-year-old, who had endured a below-par 2023-24 campaign, had done enough, both for his team and himself. At 206 for five, bad light and a slight drizzle officially ended proceedings and gave the sides a point each.

Nikin, who opened the innings, saw offie Saransh Jain and Kartikeya bamboozle his colleagues, bowling 32 of the 37 overs in the morning session as the brand-new cherry gripped, turned and bounced.

Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey were both caught by the close-in fielders off Kartikeya while Devdutt Padikkal paid the price for playing back to Saransh’s delivery that slid and thudded into the pads.

Debutant R. Smaran concentrated hard (17, 51b, 1x4, 1x6), but had his off-stump rearranged by Saransh while trying to guard against the one that would hold its line.

From there on, Nikin and Shreyas buckled down. After safely negotiating until lunch, the duo scored briskly, collecting 46 runs from the next 10 overs.

Nikin, after impressing with his cut shots early, slapped Saransh for a four and six down the ground. The half-century was had by flicking Avesh Khan to the mid-wicket fence.

Shreyas, who was reprieved by Rajat Patidar at backward short-leg when on six, played the ideal foil, nudging, driving and sweeping his way to his 15th First Class fifty.

Nikin moved into the 90s with towering back-to-back maximums off Saransh. Kartikeya spared his spin partner of further misery, but it came a tad too late.

The scores:

Madhya Pradesh - 1st innings: 425 for eight decl.

Karnataka - 1st innings: Nikin Jose lbw b Kartikeya 99, Mayank Agarwal c Dubey b Kartikeya 0, Devdutt Padikkal lbw b Saransh 16, R. Smaran b Saransh 17, Manish Pandey c Patidar b Kartikeya 9, Shreyas Gopal (not out) 60, Sujay Sateri (not out) 2; Extras (lb-3): 3; Total (for five wkts. in 75 overs): 206.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-28, 3-53, 4-72, 5-199.

Madhya Pradesh bowling: Kartikeya 33-13-68-3, Avesh 4-1-10-0, Saransh 31-5-103-2, Shubham 2-0-12-0, Khejroliya 4-0-9-0, Venkatesh 1-0-1-0.

PoM: Shubham Sharma.

