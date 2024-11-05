GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ranji Trophy | Battle of equals expected as Karnataka hosts Bengal

Both teams’ bench strength will be tested in this crucial encounter as some of the main players have been called up for national duty

Published - November 05, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
Stalwarts: Saha will be keen to make a mark in his final Ranji season while Mayank holds key for Karnataka.

Stalwarts: Saha will be keen to make a mark in his final Ranji season while Mayank holds key for Karnataka. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Karnataka will be without the services of ace pacer V. Vyshak in its Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ outing against Bengal, which commences at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday. 

Vyshak, who has been replaced by Yashovardhan Parantap in the squad, is away with the India T20I side to take on South Africa. 

This leaves Karnataka with a fairly inexperienced fast bowling unit, especially since Prasidh Krishna - busy with India-A commitments - is also unavailable. V. Koushik, with 19 First Class appearances, spearheads the attack. Vidyadhar Patil and Abhilash Shetty are likely to partner Koushik. 

Karnataka’s bowling coach Mansur Ali Khan (centre), with bowlers Koushik (2nd right), Abhilash (right), during a training session ahead of the Karnataka-Bengal Ranji Trophy fixture.

Karnataka’s bowling coach Mansur Ali Khan (centre), with bowlers Koushik (2nd right), Abhilash (right), during a training session ahead of the Karnataka-Bengal Ranji Trophy fixture. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Shreyas Gopal, who took an eight-wicket match-haul in the previous game against Bihar, will handle the bulk of the spin duties. 

Karnataka’s campaign thus far has been hit by rain interruptions. Two of the three matches have been called off without the completion of the first innings. This time around, despite the threat of the occasional spell of rain, a full game can be expected. 

Bengal will also have to deal with a list of absentees. Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami is not fit yet, while opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel and pacer Mukesh Kumar are with the India-A squad. 

Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, set to retire at the end of this domestic season, will be keen to make a mark. 

Bengal missed out on valuable points when its match against a weak Bihar was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The visitor will look to compensate, but this will not be easy against an even foe in Karnataka. 

