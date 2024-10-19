GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy Kar vs Ker | Opener Rohan’s breezy half-century highlight of truncated first day

Wet spots delay the start of Karnataka-Kerala match; the home team’s toil doesn’t yield the desired results as the visitor reaches 88 for no loss

Published - October 19, 2024 12:08 am IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
On the hop: Kerala opener Rohan went on the offensive despite the challenges.

On the hop: Kerala opener Rohan went on the offensive despite the challenges. | Photo Credit: N. SUDARSHAN

Fighting the weather Gods is like tilting at windmills. Cricket is one of the best examples, where if the elements decide to ruin a party, players often resemble stranded campers on a treacherous mountain. They have to bide their time, wait for the storm to pass and maybe bite off a few nails to let the nervous energy out.

Karnataka did this in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C opener away to Madhya Pradesh last week, and returned with a solitary point. After a second experience on Friday, Mayank Agarwal & Co. will be praying that they don’t end up with similar returns, for that can jeopardise their chances of progressing.

Frustrating delay

On day one of Karnataka’s match against Kerala at the Alur Grounds near here, play started six hours late because a couple of wet spots — following incessant and inundating rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a drizzle on Thursday — would refuse to dry out even under the blazing sun. It came hard on the heels of two international venues in Kanpur and Indore being in the dock for sub-par drainage facilities.

And once the damp patches caught up with the standards of the rest of the bone-dry Alur field, it was the turn of the visitors to frustrate Karnataka. At stumps, Kerala, asked to bat first, reached 88 for no loss, with Rohan Kunnummal batting positively (57 batting, 74b, 9x4, 1x6) and Vathsal Govind essaying a stellar supporting act (31 batting, 64b, 4x4). Play was called off owing to bad light with seven overs remaining.

On the attack

Kunnummal drove superbly in the ‘V’ and also breached the fence between point and mid-off multiple times. The hoick off left-arm spinner Hardik Raj over long-off was his standout shot. Govind, in contrast to his partner’s hustle and bustle, was sedate. He eschewed expansive stroke-play, and mostly clipped off his pads, steered behind square and swept cleanly.

Karnataka was left exasperated by the umpires as well, unmoved as the decision-makers were during two close shouts for leg-before against Kunnummal from speedsters V. Koushik and Vidyadhar Patil, Prasidh Krishna’s replacement. If Saturday isn’t better, the host will be on a very slippery slope.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: Vathsal Govind (batting) 31, Rohan Kunnummal (batting) 57; Total (for no loss in 23 overs): 88.

Karnataka bowling: Koushik 9-4-23-0, Vidyadhar 7-0-27-0, Vyshak 5-0-25-0, Hardik 2-0-13-0.

Toss: Karnataka.

Published - October 19, 2024 12:08 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.