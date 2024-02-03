February 03, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated February 04, 2024 12:00 am IST - New Delhi

Baroda exposed Delhi’s limited bowling resources to the hilt as it piled up 400 for five before bad light stopped play on the second day of their Ranji Trophy league match here.

Resuming at 202 for one, Baroda rode on overnight unbeaten batter Jyotsnil Singh’s career-best unfinished 215 to reach a dominant position. During the course of the innings, Jyotsnil got past his previous high of 195 scored against Haryana at Vadodara in December 2022.

On Saturday, when 74 overs were possible, Baroda added 198 runs and lost four wickets. Though Delhi did well to restrict the flow of runs, Baroda stayed in control.

At the halfway stage of this match, the visiting team appeared keen to put enough on the board to try and skittle out Delhi’s brittle batting twice to gain maximum points.

Jyotsnil resumed at 124 and batted through the day to add 91 runs.

He did lose the company of Shashwat Singh (72) to Ishant Sharma in the first over the day after the duo had raised 201 for the second wicket.

With Shivalik Sharma (45), Jyotsnil added 81 runs for the fourth wicket and then added 51 with Mitesh Patel (22) for the fifth wicket. The ongoing sixth-wicket stand with Atit Sheth is worth 41 off 114 deliveries though Baroda would have loved to score at a faster pace.

The scores:

Baroda — 1st innings: Jyotsnil Singh (batting) 215, Kinit Patel b Ishant 2, Shashwat Rawat lbw Ishant 72, Vishnu Solanki c Lakshay b Vijayaran 12, Shivalik Sharma c Himmat b Vijaran 45, Mitesh Patel c Dhull b Himmat 22, Atit Sheth (batting) 22; Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-1, w-1): 10; Total (for five wkts. in 138 overs): 400.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-204, 3-219, 4-300, 5-359.

Delhi bowling: Ishant Sharma 19-6-43-2, Himanshu Chauhan 21-6-47-0, Pranshu Vijayran 23-3-91-2, Hrithik Shokeen 43-5-123-0, Shivank Vashisht 24-3-67-0, Ayush Badoni 3-0-9-0, Himmat Singh 4-0-10-1, Arpit Rana 1-0-2-0.

